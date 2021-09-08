On Tuesday, the dollar added around 0.5% to a basket of the six most popular currencies on turbulence in some market sectors. The "buy rumours, sell facts" model played out in full force yesterday and may continue to dominate the markets for quite some time.
Bitcoin has officially become legal tender in El Salvador. Both media and social media have spurred interest in the event in recent weeks. The price reaching the $53k area triggered big profit-taking, which quickly escalated into a margin call that pushed the price back to $10k at one point.
Bitcoin is profoundly entwined with the financial system, so its volatility affected the overall demand for risk.
There was a telling sell-off in precious metals, where gold lost about 1.5% to $1800, while silver and platinum fell over 2%, to $24.2 and $1000, respectively. These metals were pushed back to critical technical levels, once again raising the question that investors are ready to switch to long position liquidation mode very quickly.
This was also reflected in the Wall Streets Fear Gauge, the VIX, which jumped 15.7% on Tuesday. Remarkably, the local lows of the index have been increasingly higher since July, which means that the lull in the markets is becoming less and less calm.
The drop in bitcoin and gold and the jump in the VIX points to increased nervousness in the markets. In such an environment, investors often perceive a relatively neutral news backdrop as an excuse to tread carefully to lock in profits. However, the dynamics of the same Bitcoin clearly show how quickly the market can move from this phase to margin calls, when a broad pull into the most liquid and defensive securities is formed, triggering strong demand for the dollar.
Historically, September is considered the worst month for the stock market, as funds and investors often lock in profits towards the end of the US financial year. And we already see a clear manifestation of this traction in instruments sensitive to the pull into risky assets.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and was seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1,800 mark during the early European session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...