All the major tech firms have now reported and it's been quite the opposite of what you might expect. Meta (Facebook) came out trumps while Alphabet (Google) sank!

We deconstruct the tech giant earnings and look at whether or not a bad season for most is a sign of things to come or just a temporary blip for these titans of industry.

Attention then turns to the rally in stocks following the latest US interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve. Find out what they said and why bank economists of a bearish disposition are getting nervous.

Finally, to mark our 100th episode we are joined by our competition winner Saqib Hussain, a former AmplifyME Summer Analyst who now works at KPMG, who gives us an update on what he's been up to since completing the programme!