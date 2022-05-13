Elevated inflation readings and stock market turmoil continue to inflict pain on investors. Some are hoping for a quick turnaround. Others are just looking for a place to hide.
Unfortunately, there have been virtually no safe havens from the broad-based carnage outside of the energy sector and gold.
Gold has been one of the best performing assets this year by virtue of holding up better than stocks, bonds, and cryptos. But the yellow metal came under some heavy selling pressure in futures markets this week.
Metals markets seem to be trading more in line with economic slowdown fears and margin calls on Wall Street than with inflation. That will likely change when the recent spate of panic selling subsidies.
But volatility is sure to persist. In a stagflationary environment, markets can plunge when stagnation fears predominate and just as dramatically snap back due to inflation pressures.
Gasoline prices hit another new high this week while food shortage fears continue to drive higher grocery costs.
Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index report showed the rate of cost increases falling slightly in April from the previous month’s reading. But the CPI still came in at a higher than expected 8.3%.
A CBS News report noted that supply issues will continue to persist even as Federal Reserve rate hikes force consumers and businesses to cut back on spending.
CBS News Anchor: The pace of inflation slightly dropped for the first time in months, the Labor Department says the Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% in April from a year ago, that is actually down 0.2% from March.
CBS News Reporter: But the President blamed the war in Ukraine for tightening grain supplies, driving up global food prices.
President Joe Biden: Putin's war has cut off critical sources of food.
CBS News Reporter: In the grocery store prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs are up more than 14% from a year ago. Citrus fruit, almost 19%.
Market Commentator: A lot of this inflation that we're experiencing is rooted on the supply side, rather than the demand side. The Federal Reserve raising interest rates to slow the economy, that'll address the demand side, but it won't fix the supply chain, it won't broker peace in Eastern Europe and it won't open the ports in China.
CBS News Reporter: And until we see some movement on those fronts, the high prices will likely continue. Many economists are now predicting that this high inflation will be with us into next year.
Rising gasoline prices don’t hit the typical family’s budget as hard as higher housing and healthcare costs do. But high gas prices are a huge political liability for the party in power. Joe Biden and the Democrats are scrambling to deflect blame and offer up price relief gimmicks to voters.
The political posturing likely won’t work. Even with the release of strategic reserves, oil will remain under-supplied for months to come. And the Biden administration’s cancellation of new oil and gas drilling leases will suppress domestic output for years to come.
Perhaps the administration sees demand reduction as some sort of solution. Locking down the country again because of a new virus variant would do the trick. It’s also possible that Fed rate hikes will drive the economy into a deep recession that causes demand to plummet.
But it’s hard to imagine either of those scenarios boosting the fortunes of Democrats this fall.
Current polling suggests the political landscape could shift dramatically in favor of Republicans after November’s mid-term elections. That has huge implications for investors in general and possibly for precious metals holders in particular.
On Tuesday, a Republican primary battle in West Virginia pitted two incumbents fighting over a newly redrawn Congressional district. One candidate had the backing of establishment forces, including the state’s Democrat Senator Joe Manchin. The other had the support of Donald Trump and grassroots activists, including sound money proponents.
In the end, West Virginian Republicans delivered an overwhelming victory to the pro-sound money candidate, Alex Mooney. Representative Mooney is one of the leading voices in Congress for auditing the Federal Reserve and restraining its powers.
He has called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to come clean about the government’s ongoing interventions in the gold market. And he has put forth legislation that would repeal discriminatory capital gains taxes on gold and silver bullion as well as require a full audit of U.S. gold reserves.
Congressman Mooney will obviously need a lot more allies in Congress – and ultimately a more freedom-oriented White House – to get these sound money reforms enacted. But with millions of voters angry about inflation, smart politicians will acknowledge the source of the problem and propose real solutions to it.
At the root of the inflation problem is excessive government spending that drives excess currency creation by the Federal Reserve.
Nobody seemed to mind inflation when it got funneled into financial assets and inflated profits on Wall Street. But now that it’s hitting the real economy, it’s a real problem for everyone.
As more seek protection from rising price levels and unstable financial markets, the inflation will eventually be reflected in precious metals markets. The inflation cycle that first hit financial assets and then the real economy won’t be over until sound money as the ultimate solution has its moment to shine.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0400 into London fix
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.0400 in the American session on Friday after having touched its lowest level in more than five years at 1.0350. The risk-positive market environment causes the greenback to lose its appeal and week-end flows into the London fix seem to be helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2200 on profit-taking
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound and climbed above 1.2200 toward the end of the European session on Friday. On a weekly basis, the pair is still down nearly 200 pips and the latest price action seems to be driven by profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold consolidates weekly losses, remains under pressure near $1800
Gold bottomed at $1,799 on Friday, the lowest level since February. A recovery followed later that found resistance quickly at $1,820. The yellow metal remains under pressure.
This is where Bitcoin price is going following bullish rebound
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Twitter stock price collapses on news Elon Musk putting deal on hold
The irony of Elon Musk taking to Twitter to announce that his deal to take over the company is on hold is not lost on anyone. In an early morning tweet, he said this was due to verification being needed on the amount of fake/spam accounts on Twitter.