In this weekly live session 25 (Chinese New Year special open door) video replay, you will find out:
-
Why Russell 2000 is the worst performing and how you can profit from it.
-
Analysis of the market breadth and what’s different this time?
-
Price target for Russell 2000 based on Point and Figure (P&F).
-
Market Outlook: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Russell 2000, Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Bitcoin.
-
How to gauge the market environment with this newly developed screener (beta version).
-
How to manage the existing trades in HSI, KC, 2U, OZON, BMBL (to protect up to 30% of profit).
-
Trade Review in swing trading GREATEC and day trading ES.
-
US stock trading opportunities: MDRX, WMB, TRGP, EHTH, REGI, VERV, PATH.
-
Bursa stock trading opportunities: ECOWLD, ANCOM, JADEM, PMBTECH, MSC, INNO, METAL.
-
Q&A: BABA, Greatec, D&O, Genetec, Hextar, Ecowld, Pmetal, Kobay.
-
And a lot more.
Click and watch the video below on YouTube (Pro Tip: adjust the speed to 1.5–2X):
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late. Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals. German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP couldn’t stop bulls during the biggest daily jump since August.
GBP/USD shrugs off Boris' travails, rises ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD has been hovering around 1.3450, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI is awaited ahead of Thursday's BOE decision.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base
XRP price has been testing the $0.604 barrier for roughly ten days with no significant bias leaning either way. Moreover, the volatility seems to be lost as daily returns for the crypto are hovering around 2 to 4%.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.