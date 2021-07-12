The General Manager for the Bank of International Settlements – the central bank of central bankers – is planning for “absolute control” of the money we all spend.
Augustin Carstens recently gave a talk entitled “Cross Border Payment: A Vision for the Future” in which he outlined the problem as central planners see it, as well as their solution.
“We don’t know who’s using a $100 bill today and we don’t know who’s using a 1,000 peso bill today. The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that.”
Carstens views CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, as a tool for eliminating privacy and for central bankers to force citizens to use currency exactly when, where, and how they are told.
Dozens of central banks around the world are working on CBDCs, including the Federal Reserve. The effort represents a major escalation in the War on Cash.
It is one thing to discourage people from using cash.
It is something else entirely to introduce digital money which gives bureaucrats the power to monitor and control the spending of everyone who adopts it.
Novel ideas are already being floated. For example, the Federal Reserve could issue stimulus funds with an expiration date, forcing people to spend rather than save.
Officials could limit spending to certain geographic boundaries, and thereby impose a restriction on travel. They could pick winners and losers, favoring some merchants or industries or crushing others.
The only fly in the ointment is that mistrust in government is rising quickly in the US. Getting people who fear giving officials that much control and who care about privacy to adopt the new digital money could be a challenge. Many will actively seek alternatives, such as Bitcoin or gold.
Central banks and governments do have some powerful levers to pull.
It is easy to imagine government transfer payments being converted to digital currency. Social Security, Medicare, welfare, food stamps, and other benefits could be paid using the new CBDC.
Government could also insist vendors and contractors take payment exclusively in the new token.
We can also expect plenty of assurances from people like Carstens. They will promise to be fair and protect people’s liberty. They will say the goal is to make central bank policy work better for everyone. They will also insist they are trying to protect society from criminals, tax cheats, money launderers, and terrorists.
The only question is whether the public will buy what central bankers are selling.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps ranging below 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair held within familiar levels on Monday, with a scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbating choppy trading. Investors wait for central bankers and additional details on the monetary policy future.
GBP/USD: Reopening optimism keeps supporting the pound
The GBP/USD pair swung alongside the market’s mood, ending the day with modest losses at around 1.3880. The pair recovered during US trading hours amid the better performance of Wall Street, although the Pound was also supported by comments from Sajid Javid.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,800 ahead of key events
The XAU/USD pair started the new week under modest bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,800 during the European trading hours.
Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
The Fed disregards CPI in favor of the GDP deflator
The top headline in the online FT is “Spread of Delta variant casts a shadow over Europe’s economic rebound--Economists fret over rising infections and return of pandemic restrictions.”