- In line with our expectations, the BoE today hiked policy rates by 50bp, bringing the Bank Rate to 2.25.
- The extent to which fiscal policy is set to boost demand and hence impact policy setting is still highly uncertain.
- We maintain our call for a 50bp hike in November and December and 25bp in February with risks to our call skewed towards additional hikes in 2023.
