Unemployment falls to record low
The Australian dollar has rebounded on Thursday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6980 in the European session, up 0.38% on the day.
Australia’s April employment report was a further confirmation that the labour market remains tight. The economy created 4,000 new jobs, which is a marginal gain. However, there was an impressive gain in the number of full-time jobs (92.4 thousand), as part-time jobs declined (88.4 thousand). This move towards more full-time jobs should translate into stronger consumer spending. Even more importantly, the unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.9%, down from 4.0%.
The employment data was solid but not spectacular, which means that the RBA will most likely deliver a modest 0.25% rate hike at the June meeting. Wage growth ticked higher to 2.4% in Q1, up from 2.3% prior. At one time, RBA Governor Lowe insisted that he would not raise rates until wage growth hit 3%, but he was forced to abandon this position as inflation has continued to accelerate. The Federal Reserve has adopted a front-load approach to tightening, which means higher rates earlier on in the tightening cycle. The RBA hasn’t given any signals that it will follow suit. Still, the RBA minutes indicated that a supersize 40-bps rate hike was considered at the May meeting, although policy makers ended up delivering a 25-bps increase. We’ll probably see another 25-bps hike in June, although a 40-bps move shouldn’t be completely discounted.
Australians will vote in a federal election on Saturday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in a tight race against Labour leader Anthony Albanese. Morrison can be expected to maintain fiscal and monetary policy, and if he wins this could give the Australian dollar a slight boost. A Labour government could raise taxes and spending, which would be bearish for the Australian dollar.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD faces resistance at 0.7064 and 0.7189.
-
There is support at 0.6946 and 0.6821.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles key hurdle to 0.7100 at fortnight high, focus on PBOC
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around mid-0.7000s, after refreshing a two-week high the previous day. That said, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily gains in a week inside a 30-pip trading range, holding lower grounds near 0.7250.
EUR/USD surges towards 1.0580 as bulls ignore a risk-off mood, post-ECB minutes
The shared currency is rallying on Thursday due to a weaker US dollar, despite a risk-aversion environment that usually benefits the greenback, but not this time, as the EUR/USD rose more than 1%.
Gold oscillates around $1,840 as DXY tumbles, risk-off impulse favors
Gold price (XAU/USD) is consolidating below $1,850.00 in a minor range of $1,840.02-1,844.08 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a perpendicular upside move on Thursday from a low near $1,800.00.
Cardano is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.
Warning signs in China's economic outlook as COVID-19 spreads
New variables both within and outside of China in 2022 have placed the country's economy under new pressure. In the first quarter, its economic growth rate was only 4.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the annual economic growth target of 5.5%.