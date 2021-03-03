AUDUSD is healing its injuries after the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), the surface of the Ichimoku cloud, and the ascending trendline from November blocked last week’s aggressive pullback from a three-year high of 0.8006.
The ongoing recovery mode, however, warrants some caution as the MACD continues to weaken below its red signal line, while the red Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines keep extending their sideways move above the price action. Meanwhile, the RSI is looking more encouraging after its bounce above its 50 neutral mark, though whether its progress is sustainable remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that the broader upward pattern remains safe as long as the price trades above the ascending trendline and its previous lows. Also, the positively aligned 20- and 50-day SMAs keep promoting any trend improvement.
On the upside, the restrictive region around the 0.7870 level could act as immediate resistance ahead of the 0.7933 – 0.7965 territory, while a break above the 0.8000 number is expected to stall near the 0.8035 barrier.
On the downside, the 50-day SMA and the ascending trendline around 0.7750 may keep navigating the price northwards. Slightly lower, the short descending line and the cloud’s upper boundary could provide a guarantee near 0.7685 if the decline gets more legs. If selling pressure persists, the spotlight will shift towards the 0.7600 handle.
In brief, although the latest upturn in AUDUSD looks fragile, with traders likely waiting for a break above 0.7870 to gain buying confidence, the pair is currently keeping its upward trajectory in control.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.40 as the US dollar gains fresh ground. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.