-
Australia’s employment change declines.
-
Markets lower expectations of a Fed pause in June.
The Australian dollar has resumed its downswing on Thursday after taking a pause a day earlier. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6641 in Europe, down 0.26% on the day.
Australian employment slips
Australia’s April employment report surprised to the downside today, sending the Australian dollar lower. Net employment fell by 4,300 in April, after a gain of 61,100 in March. The market estimate stood at 25,000. What was more disconcerting was the full-time employment decline of 27,100, after a gain of 72,000 in March. As well, unemployment jumped to 3.7% in April, up from 3.5% a month earlier.
The soft job numbers provide support for the Reserve Bank of Australia to pause its rate hikes at the June 6th meeting, after shocking the markets with a 25-basis point hike earlier this month. The markets are confident of a pause, which stands at 100% probability according to the ASX RBA Rate Tracker. The central bank would like to ease up on its rate hikes and guide the economy to a soft landing, and a cooler labour market will certainly help. Still, inflation will have to cooperate and continue to head lower for the RBA to take another pause.
The US dollar is showing gains against the major currencies, as progress was reported in debt ceiling talks between Republicans and Democrats. The US has never defaulted on its debt and there’s every reason to believe that lawmakers will resolve the crisis before the June 1st deadline.
Investors continue to scale back expectations that the Fed will ease up on its rate policy. Only a week ago, the odds of a pause were 89% and a 25-bp rate hike at 11%, according to CME’s FedWatch. This has been revised to a 74% chance of a pause and a 26% chance of a 25-bp increase. The markets have mostly priced in a rate cut in December (71%), despite Jerome Powell and other members stating that no rate cuts are planned. JP Morgan came out in support of the market’s stance earlier in the week, saying that the economy was likely heading into a recession and the Fed would have to respond with rate cuts.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD is putting pressure on resistance at 0.6665. This is followed by 0.6761.
-
0.6517 and 0.6434 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is testing 1.0800, extending losses in the European session. The US Dollar is extending the recovery amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Investors weigh US debt ceiling developments ahead of US data.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2400 after Bailey's testimony
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2400 in the European trading hours, having faced rejection just shy of 1.2500. Despite a mixed market mood, the US Dollar is clinging to recovery gains, weighing on the pair. Traders weigh BoE Bailey's testimony on Quantitative Tightening.
Gold drops to nearly one-month low amid sustained US Dollar buying
Gold price drifts lower for the third successive day - also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven - and drops to a nearly one-month low during the first half of the European session.
Solana captures new users as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle
Solana, a decentralized scalable blockchain platform, witnessed a spike in the number of active and new addresses in May. SOL has recently captured large volumes of new users as prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to recover from their recent declines.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.