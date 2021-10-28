AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar extended back above 0.75 US cents on Wednesday, buoyed by a broader US dollar downturn and larger than anticipated rise in domestic inflation. Yesterday’s quarterly CPI data showed the trimmed mean (the RBA preferred measure) rose 0.7% q/q, a seven year high and enough to push the annualised rate of inflation toward the top of the RBA’s 2-3% target range. Market estimates wrote in a 0.4%-0.5% increase and the shock to upside is a wake-up call to policy makers and those suggesting conditions for an interest rate hike will not be met until 2024. The RBA forecasting suggested it did not expect inflation to rise above 2% until mid-2023, while its yield curve policy is designed to keep bond rates at 0.1% into April 2024. Yesterday’s CPI print served to highlight the gap in RBA forecasting and with bond rates rising, yield curve controls will now need to be revised or abandoned in favour of tighter monetary policy. The AUD touched intraday highs at 0.7535 and opens this morning only marginally below this handle at 0.7520. Markets have seemingly entered a period of consolidation and we expect, shocks aside, the AUD will trade between 0.7400 and 0.7550 through the next 7 days and into the Fed policy meeting in November.
Key Movers
The Canadian dollar was the days big mover, up over half a percent overnight following the Bank of Canada’s decision to end its QE programme and bring forward its rate hike guidance into the middle of next year. With an increase in inflation projections and price pressures already stretching target ranges, the BoC looked to meet market expectations in a bid to control “upside risks of concern”. The BoC’s move highlights the pressure currently facing major central banks; how to combat rapidly rising inflation without curtailing a post pandemic recovery. The CAD uptick coupled with gains for the NZD and AUD helped drive the US dollar index lower on the day, pushing the BBDXY down 0.1%. A broadly weaker USD found support on an index level thanks to the euro and pound trading flat on the day. Neither pair offered little to excite markets as investors appear content in withholding larger directional plays until after the ECB policy update. We expect few fireworks from today’s meeting, instead the ECB will likely use it as a placeholder ahead of a broader QE announcement in December.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7450 - 0.7550 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6420 - 0.6495 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8180 - 1.8360 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0420 - 1.0520 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9250 - 0.9340 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears stepping in below 1.1600, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1600, as the US dollar extends the late Wednesday bids amid broad risk-aversion. Traders turn cautious amid stagflation fears and ahead of Thursday's ECB policy decision and the US Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 50-DMA on monthly support break
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend following the key support break, pressured around 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair broke an ascending support line, now resistance, from September 30 the previous day but refrained from closing below 50-DMA.
Gold remains pressured near $1,800 amid USD recovery
Gold prices surrender the previous session's gains and struggle to defend the $1,800 mark. The US 10-year Treasury yields rebound from the early lower levels to trade at 1.55%, following the upcoming BOJ and the ECB policy meetings on the day.
Shiba Inu could surpass Dogecoin after a 700% SHIB price rally in October
Shiba Inu (SHIB) continued its march upward on Oct. 27, with its price hitting a record high of nearly $0.000060 before correcting lower. SHIB rallied by more than 25% to an all-time high of $0.00005959, crossing above its previous all-time high of 0.00005000, according to data from Binance.
BOJ Preview: Focus on outlook tweaks ahead of general election Premium
Despite the recent depreciation in the yen and rising energy prices, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings on Thursday, as it concludes its two-day monetary policy review meeting.