Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar edged upward through trade on Tuesday, climbing back through US$0.6650 amid modest US CPI data and easing fears the US financial system will collapse. Trading conditions remain volatile but signs the worst is over are beginning to emerge. Two- and ten-year treasury rates climbed significantly through trade on Tuesday while key bank stocks recovered, and risk appetite improved. Against this landscape the AUD climbed off intraday lows sought of US$0.6635, seen toward the end of the domestic session, to mark intraday highs at US$0.6695. As trading conditions calmed, and risk appetite improved the AUD found support in shifting Fed funding expectations. US CPI printed more or less in line with expectations yet remains uncomfortably high and affords the policy makers license to continue tightening financial conditions. Future pricing now has a 25-basis point hike priced in next week but beyond this, the likelihood of a pause in April has lifted with just one additional hike priced into May and 50 basis points of easing expected through H2. The shift in peak Fed funding expectations has helped the AUD move off lows south of US$0.66 and opens the door for a longer-run recovery as we move through Q2. Our attentions remain squarely affixed on the US banking crisis as the health of the US financial system continues to overshadow key macroeconomic data sets. Further calming of contagion fears should help bolster risk appetite and allow the focus to shift back toward macro themes.
Key Movers
Wild trading conditions across financial markets continue to plague markets as the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature banks reverberates among investors. As treasury yields and key bank stocks fluctuate dramatically price action across currency markets has shown a distinct lack of volatility. Improved risk sentiment and a recovery in the global rates backdrop dampened demand for the safe-haven yen and helped lift risk-correlated currencies like the AUD and NZD. While the USD pushed back toward ¥134 against the JPY the GBP and euro held firm consolidating gains above US$1.21 and US$1.07 respectively. Changing expectations surrounding Fed policy has helped lift key majors as the narrative flips again. While our focus remains on the health of the US banking system dissipating fears of contagion brings our focus back to key macro themes. Chinese activity data, the UK budget and US retail sales data headline the day’s docket ahead of an all-important European Central Bank policy update Thursday.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6580 – 0.6730 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6180 – 0.6320 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8080 – 1.8320 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0680 – 1.0780 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9080 – 0.9180 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recapture 0.6700 as worries for bigger Fed rate hikes fade
The AUD/USD pair is demonstrating a sideways auction around 0.6685 in the early Tokyo session. The Aussie asset is looking to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.6700 as investors are not worried anymore for fears of bigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EUR/USD bulls find comfort above the 1.0700 level after the US CPI release
EUR/USD bulls settled above the 1.0700 mark after four days of successive rallies. US Dollar safe-heaven demand receded since the market stabilized after the SVB fallout. Bullish momentum is likely to remain intact on a lighter note of 25-bps rate hike expectations for the Fed.
Gold continues to juggle above $1,900 despite US Inflation softens
XAU/USD is inside the woods despite the United States inflation figures meeting expectations. The precious metal is continuously oscillating in a narrow range of $1,895-1,913 from Monday. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) failed to deliver a power-pack action in the Gold price.
BNB tests monthly highs despite Binance suspending deposits and withdrawals in the UK
Up by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours, Binance Coin price could be seen trading at $310. The cryptocurrency is inching closer to the critical resistance at the $334.7, crossing which, would enable BNB to flip the lower limit of the resistance block from $335 to $357 into support. This would put the altcoin at year-to-date highs.
Pandora's box has been opened
US stocks are trading higher Tuesday as investors look through another sticky inflation release and instead remain focused on VIX volatility and a welcome relief in Bank sector stocks, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF up 2 % (but off interday highs). It certainly seems that inflation is taking a bit of a back seat for now.