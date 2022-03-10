Daily Currency Update
Volatility continues to reverberate through markets with the Australian dollar reversing course again and climbing 0.88% to open this morning at 0.7326. Global equities have rebounded forcefully while commodities have broadly fallen. Rates markets have also jumped significantly, and European currencies have appreciated as much as 1.7%. The shift to optimism in risk sentiment is hard to pin down but there are hints that President Putin and President Zelensky may be tentatively opening themselves to a compromise. Zelensky in particular has recently called on Putin for continued dialogue, stressing that Ukraine is ready to talk and seek compromises, but is not ready to capitulate. He also mentioned that he has ‘cooled’ on the idea of joining NATO. Adding to the optimism are reports that the EU’s plan to issue joint bonds may start with the delay of the planned withdrawal of their quantitative easing program. This helped spur asset pricing higher and assisted equity markets with their recovery. In turn, safe-haven currencies retreated and risk-aligned currencies like the Australian dollar rebounded. Moving into Thursday, all eyes remain fixed on the conflict in Ukraine. The ECB will also meet and release their latest Monetary Policy Statement which will be of keen interest. Overnight, the US is set to release their CPI figures as well.
Key Movers
The shift in risk sentiment also played out in currency markets with safe havens succumbing to a broad sell-off. JPY, USD and CHF are all at the bottom of the leaderboard while European currencies have recovered. The about-face sees the euro up a staggering 1.58% at the time of writing, to open at 1.1070. The Great British pound was also quick to follow, reporting a 1.63% gain to open at 1.3182. The US dollar consequently is down 1.06% to 98.01 on the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7246 – 0.7393 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6545 – 0.6677 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7827 – 1.8188 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0636 – 1.0807 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9321 – 0.9434 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7300 as cautious mood lifts the US dollar
AUD/USD is under heavy selling pressure below 0.7300, as investors remain unnerved and revive the US dollar's safe-haven demand. The aussie rallied hard amid a massive risk-on market profile seen on Wednesday. Although the Ukraine war is not over yet. Focus shifts to the US CPI.
EUR/USD pares biggest daily jump in six years near 1.1050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD consolidates heavy gains, snaps two-day winning streak. RSI retreat from overbought zone hints at further weakness. 50-SMA, two-week-old previous resistance line restricts immediate declines. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters.
Gold holds below $2,000 with peace talks eyed
Gold consolidates the mid-week volatility, holding below $2,000. The gold price fell from a significant level on the weekly chart. Eyes are now on US CPI data as the next potential catalyst and Ukraine crisis developments.
Ethereum price to break resistance cluster and target $3,200
Ethereum price is trading against several resistance levels near the $2.700 level. Buyers kept ETH above those levels for most of the New York session, but selling pressure resumed as the normal trade day ended, and a ‘sell the rally’ environment took over.
Has the Ukraine war ended? Premium
Surging commodity prices, which had put the fear of an inflation induced global economic slowdown into markets, collapsed on Wednesday as traders decided the outsized gains since the Russian invasion of Ukraine were ripe for profits.