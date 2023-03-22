Daily currency update
The Australian dollar is slightly stronger this morning when valued against the Greenback. The Australian dollar jumped to an overnight high of 0.6758, after the Federal Reserve decision. It is testing the critical resistance zone around 0.6760, amid the broad-based Dollar’s weakness. Yesterday, investors looked past the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hint of a rate pause as the prevalent selling bias around the US Dollar (USD) turns out to be a key factor that assists the AUD/USD pair to regain positive traction. It is worth recalling that the minutes of the RBA meeting held on March 7 revealed a step down in hawkishness as policymakers only considered a 25 bps hike and agreed to revisit the case for a pause at the April meeting amid the uncertain economic outlook. Looking ahead today and we will see the release of the Conference Board Leading Index a combination of 7 economic indicators related to money supply, building approvals, profits, exports, inventories, and interest rate spreads. Finally, on Friday we will see the release of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a survey of about 400 purchasing managers, which asks respondents to rate the relative level of business conditions including employment, production, new orders, prices, supplier deliveries, and inventories.
Key movers
The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised its key interest rate by 25 bps, as expected, to 4.75%-5.00%. The vote was unanimous. The Fed warned that inflation remains elevated while at the same time dropping the forward guidance toward further rate hikes. The Central Bank said it was too soon to assess the impact of the banking crisis on the economy. The greenback tumbled, together with US yields. The US 10-year fell to 3.50% before bouncing to 3.53% while the 2-year reached momentarily levels under 4.00%. Wall Street indices reacted to the upside; however, they have retreated a bit during the last minutes. The Pound Sterling retreated more than 70 pips from the six-week high it reached earlier of 1.2297 and dropped to 1.2218 as Pound’s momentum following UK CPI faded, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision. Earlier on Wednesday, the UK inflation numbers surprised to the upside. The Consumer Price Index rose from 10.1% to 10.4% YoY, against expectations of a modest decline. The unexpected accelerations boosted the Pound, that then gave back all gains. The inflation numbers increased the pressure on the Bank of England, which will announce on Thursday its decision on monetary policy. A 25 bps rate hike is now more firmly expected.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6600 – 0.6800 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6050 – 0.6250 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8250 – 1.8450 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0650 – 1.0850 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9050 – 0.9250 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
Ford (F) Stock News and Forecast: $3 billion EV loss leads shares to advance
Ford (F) stock is demonstrating on Thursday exactly why automotive C suites are pivoting to electric vehicles. It is not because of the environment or due to easy profits. It is because the market likes it.