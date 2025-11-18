TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Defends 200-day SMA amid fresh USD selling, RBA’s hawkish tilt

  • AUD/USD stages an intraday recovery from a nearly two-week low touched on Tuesday.
  • Economic concerns weigh on the USD and support the pair amid the RBA’s hawkish tilt.
  • The risk-off mood might cap the Aussie ahead of the delayed US NFP report on Thursday.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Defends 200-day SMA amid fresh USD selling, RBA’s hawkish tilt
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair finds some support ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) during the European session and recovers modest intraday losses to a nearly two-week low, touched earlier this Tuesday. Investors remain concerned about the weakening economic momentum on the back of the longest-ever US government shutdown, which fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) to capitalize on the previous day's positive move. This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish tilt, turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the currency pair.

In fact, Minutes from the November RBA meeting showed that policymakers were growing increasingly cautious over future interest rate cuts amid sticky inflation and signs of resilience in the labor market. The central bank further signalled that it would only entertain cutting interest rates if there was a material deterioration in the labour market. This reflects a cautious approach given the lack of clarity around the effect of monetary policy settings on the economy, dampening chances of further rate cuts. This helps offset the risk-off mood and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.

Meanwhile, the return of key US macro data would provide clues on the health of the world's largest economy amid signs of a softening labor market. This holds back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and helps limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair. Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC meeting Minutes on Wednesday. This will be followed by the delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for October, which will play a key role in driving the USD demand.

In the meantime, diminishing odds for another interest rate cut by the Fed in December could offer support to the USD and cap the AUD/USD pair. Against the backdrop of officials' caution signal on further policy easing recently, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Monday that the central bank needs to proceed slowly as monetary policy approaches the neutral rate. Traders might continue to scrutinize comments from Fed speeches for some impetus. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the currency pair.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical Outlook

Oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and back the case for the emergence of some selling around the AUD/USD pair at higher levels. That said, the recent repeated rebounds from a technically significant 200-day SMA warrant some caution for bearish traders. The said support is currently pegged near the 0.6460-0.6455 region, below which spot prices could accelerate the fall towards the 0.6415 horizontal support en route to the late June swing low, around the 0.6375-0.6370 region.

On the flip side, any further move up is likely to confront some resistance near the 0.6515-0.6520 area ahead of the 0.6550 supply zone and last week's swing high, around the 0.6580 region. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent rise beyond the 0.6600 mark, would negate any near-term negative outlook and allow the AUD/USD pair to climb further to the 0.6660-0.6665 zone. The momentum could extend further towards the year-to-date peak, levels beyond the 0.6700 mark, touched in September.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats to two-week lows, focus on 1.1500

EUR/USD retreats to two-week lows, focus on 1.1500

EUR/USD retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.1530-1.1520 band in a context dominated by the solid performance of the US Dollar, while the generalised risk aversion continues to linger over the global markets. Moving forward, investors should shift their attention to the release of September’s NFP on Thursday.

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3050

GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3050

GBP/USD stays under heavy pressure on Wednesday, sliding to two-week lows around 1.3050 as the Greenback stages a strong move higher. On the UK side, traders are increasingly pricing in the likelihood of a BoE rate cut in December after October’s inflation data.

Gold trims gains, breaks below $4,100

Gold trims gains, breaks below $4,100

Gold comes under fresh pressure midweek, receding to the sub-$4,100 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar remains well bid in fresh tops. Looking ahead, the yellow metal is likely to take its cue from Thursday’s US labour market report.

XRP trades under pressure as $2.00 level looms

XRP trades under pressure as $2.00 level looms

Ripple (XRP) is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2.12 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A bearish wave is stirring volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market amid a prolonged sell-off.

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

UK inflation boosts chance for rate cut, as risk finally stabilizes

UK inflation cooled as expected last month, headline inflation moderated to 3.6% from 3.8%, the core rate also dropped a notch to 3.4% from 3.5% in September, and service price inflation also moderated to 4.5%, down from 4.7%. 

1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH steadies near $0.18 as on-chain and derivatives data point to recovery

1INCH price hovers around $0.187 on Wednesday after facing rejection from the $0.207 level earlier this week. Rising large whale orders, buying dominance and positive funding rates suggest a recovery on the horizon. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers