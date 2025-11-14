TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls seem reluctant amid China’s economic woes, reduced Fed rate cut bets

  • AUD/USD struggles to build on a modest intraday uptick amid China’s economic woes.
  • A softer risk tone further seems to weigh on the Aussie amid a modest USD uptick.
  • Economic concerns keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend support to the pair.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls seem reluctant amid China’s economic woes, reduced Fed rate cut bets
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick to mid-0.6500s on Friday, though it lacks follow-through and remains close to a two-week high, touched the previous day. A generally weaker tone around the equity markets, along with concerns over China's economy, turns out to be a key factor undermining the Australian Dollar (AUD). Moreover, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying is seen exerting downward pressure on the currency pair, though the downside potential seems limited.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that China’s industrial output grew 4.9% year-on-year in October, compared to a 6.5% rise in the previous month and marking the weakest annual pace since August 2024. Adding to this, Retail Sales cooled from a 3.0% rise in September and expanded 2.9% last month, also representing the worst pace since August last year. Moreover, Fixed Asset Investment shrank 1.7% in the first 10 months of the year, steepening from a 0.5% decline in the January-to-September period.

This adds to worries about weak domestic demand and risks to growth in the world's second largest economy, and, in turn, is seen weighing on the China-proxy Aussie. The USD, on the other hand, draws support from reviving safe-haven demand and reduced bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in December. A senior White House official said that key economic reports for October – employment and inflation data – may not be released at all, prompting several Fed officials to signal caution on further easing.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the economic outlook is mixed as inflation continues to run higher. Separately, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that given the limited information on inflation due to the government shutdown, she would be hesitant to ease policy further. Investors, however, remain concerned about weakening economic momentum on the back of the longest-ever US government shutdown and are still pricing in around a 50% chance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs next month.

Adding to this, hopes for further stimulus from China and the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish tilt might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair. Moving ahead, traders might continue to scrutinize comments from influential FOMC members for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to spot prices. Nevertheless, the pair seems poised to register modest weekly gains, though it remains confined in a familiar range.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical Outlook

Neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the AUD/USD pair. Hence, any subsequent slide might continue to find some support near the 0.6515 horizontal zone. This is closely followed by the 0.6500 psychological mark, which, if broken, might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices further below the 0.6480-0.6475 horizontal support, towards testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 0.6445 region. The latter nears October swing lows and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the 0.6550 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the overnight swing high, around the 0.6580 zone. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 0.6600 mark, would negate any near-term negative outlook and allow the AUD/USD pair to climb further to the 0.6660-0.6665 zone. The momentum could extend further towards the year-to-date peak, levels beyond the 0.6700 mark, touched in September.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops around 1.1650

EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops around 1.1650

EUR/USD is gathering traction and challenges the area of weekly tops around 1.1650 on Friday. The continuation of the selling pressure on the US Dollar underpins the extra advance in the pair, while traders look ahead to fresh comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD: Upside remains capped by 1.3200

GBP/USD: Upside remains capped by 1.3200

GBP/USD is clawing back a bit of ground but still trades on the defensive around 1.3170 at the end of the week. Cable remains under pressure as worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold loses the grip, retargets $4,000

Gold loses the grip, retargets $4,000

Gold remains under marked downside pressure on Friday, breaching below the $4,100 mark per troy ounce, or new multi-day lows. Fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December are dragging on the precious metal, with traders waiting for the backlog of US data to provide some clarity.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL tumbles to five-month low as ETF inflows and sentiment weaken

Solana Price Forecast: SOL tumbles to five-month low as ETF inflows and sentiment weaken

Solana (SOL) marks the third consecutive week of losses, dropping over 13% so far this week. The two-week-old Solana spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US have recorded the lowest net inflows ever, suggesting softer institutional demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers