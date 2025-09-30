- AUD/USD prolongs its uptrend in reaction to the RBA’s hawkish on-hold decision.
- Fed rate cut bets and the looming US government shutdown weigh on the USD.
- Traders now look forward to the US macro data and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair attracts buyers for the third successive day on Tuesday and reclaims the 0.6600 mark during the first half of the European session in the wake of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook. As was widely expected, the RBA's rate-setting board voted to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6% at the end of the September meeting. In the accompanying policy statement, the central bank noted that the decline in underlying inflation has slowed and that inflation in the September quarter may be higher than expected at the time of the August meeting.
This comes on the back of last week's data, which showed that consumer prices in Australia rose at the fastest annual pace in a year during August. The RBA also said it required more time to gauge the full effects of a cumulative 75 basis points of rate cuts so far in 2025. This, in turn, casts doubt over the possibility of a rate cut in November, which, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, provides a goodish intraday lift to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD) contributes to the AUD/USD pair's intraday positive move.
Despite signs of economic resilience, traders have been pricing in a greater chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times by the end of this year. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates a 90% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in October and a nearly 70% possibility for another rate reduction in December. Moreover, fears of a US government shutdown drag the USD lower for the third straight day. In fact, the last-gap meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump with top Republican and Democratic congressional leaders yielded no breakthrough.
The Aussie bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by mixed Chinese PMIs. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that China’s Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.4 in the previous month to 49.8 in September, beating market estimates for a reading of 49.6. This, to a larger extent, was offset by an unexpected fall in the Non-Manufacturing PMI to 50, versus 50.3 in August, and does little to provide any meaningful impetus to antipodean currencies and the China-proxy AUD. Traders now look to the US macro data and speeches from influential FOMC members for a fresh impetus.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical Outlook
The strong intraday move up lifts the AUD/USD pair to a confluence hurdle comprising the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall from the year-to-date high touched earlier this month. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Given that oscillators on the said chart have been gaining positive traction, spot prices might then climb to last week's swing high, around the 0.6625-0.6630 region, which nears the 61.8% Fibo. retracement level, before aiming to reclaim the 0.6700 mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6580-0.6575 zone could protect the immediate downside, below which the AUD/USD pair could resume its downtrend and test the 0.6550 intermediate support before eventually dropping to last week's swing low, around the 0.6520 area. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the 0.6500 psychological mark, might shift the bias back in favor of bearish traders and expose the August monthly swing low, around the 0.6415 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1750 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains near 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground on sustained US Dollar weakness, induced by a US government shutdown. Preliminary Eurozone inflation data fails to inspire the Euro. US ADP jobs and ISM data are awaited for fresh directives.
Gold record-setting run remains uninterrupted; bulls eye $3,900 ahead of US data
Gold continues to scale new record highs through the first half of the European session and has now moved well within striking distance of the $3,900 mark amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Rising geopolitical tensions, along with the US government shutdown, weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin the safe-haven precious metal.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on US shutdown concerns
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar faces challenges due to the US government shutting down its operations amid Congressional failure to advance the funding. BoE-speak and US data are next on tap.
ADP Employment Change is set to show that payroll growth remained weak in September
Heading into the first week of the month, the focus shifts to US employment figures, looking for further clues of the Fed interest rate path. On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set to release the ADP Employment Change report for September.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.