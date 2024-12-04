AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bears await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the post-GDP slump

- AUD/USD comes under heavy selling as weaker Australian GDP fuels early RBA rate cut bets.
- China’s economic woes and US-China trade war fears further exert pressure on the Aussie.
- The USD bulls remain on the sidelines ahead of Powell’s speech, lending support to the pair.
The AUD/USD pair tumbled to its lowest level since August following the release of softer Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print on Wednesday, which lifted bets for an early interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the economy expanded by 0.3% in the third quarter and by 0.8% on a yearly basis, missing estimates for a reading of 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Given that the headline inflation in Australia has fallen to the central bank's 2%-3% target range, the slowest annual growth rate since the pandemic puts pressure on the RBA to respond with lower interest rates. In fact, the markets now seem to have fully priced in a rate cut in April 2025 and see a 35 basis point easing for May.
Adding to this, a private survey showed that business activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid a prolonged property downturn and weakening global demand. The Caixin/S&P Global China Services PMI unexpectedly fell to 51.5 from 52.0 in October. This comes after the US announced a new set of export controls to curb China's technological advancements, restricting the sale of crucial semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and high-bandwidth computer memory to the country. Furthermore, investors remain concerned that US President-elect Donald Trump's impending trade tariffs could trigger the second wave of a US-China trade war. This exerted additional pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) and the AUD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday showed that the number of job openings increased solidly from 7.37 million to 7.74 million in October. The data eased fears of a significant slowdown in the US labor market and might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to take a cautious stance on cutting rates amid expectations that Trump's expansionary policies will boost inflation. This triggers a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive USD bullish bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which assists the AUD/USD pair to find decent support and bounce off the 0.6400 round-figure mark.
In the meantime, investors on Wednesday will confront the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and the US ISM Services PMI. The focus, however, will remain glued to the official US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be looked for cues about the interest rate outlook in the US. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and supports prospects for deeper losses.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, weakness below the intraday swing low, around the 0.6400 mark, will confirm a breakdown through a two-week-old trading range and pave the way for deeper losses. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the AUD/USD pair could aim to challenge the year-to-date low, around the 0.6350-0.6345 region touched in August. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag spot prices to the 0.6300 mark en route to the 2023 swing low, around the 0.6270-0.6265 region.
On the flip side, any recovery beyond the 0.6450-0.6460 immediate hurdle is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the 0.6500 psychological mark and remain capped near the 0.6535-0.6540 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the AUD/USD pair to the 0.6600 round figure en route to the 0.6625-0.6630 confluence hurdle. The latter comprises the 200- and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which should act as a key pivotal point and if cleared decisively, might shift the bias in favor of bullish traders.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data hurt the USD and help the pair keep its footing. Fed Chairman Powell will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2700 after US data
Following a pullback, GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as the US Dollar loses strength following the disappointing data releases. Markets eagerly await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold advances to $2,650 area as US yields edge lower
Following a consolidation phase near $2,640, Gold gains traction and rises to the $2,650 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes lower after weak macroeconomic data releases from the US, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
UnitedHealth unit CEO murdered early Wednesday in Manhattan Premium
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan Wednesday morning. Thompson was shot by a masked gunman as he was in the city for an investor meeting.
Four out of G10
In most cases, the G10 central bank stories for December are starting to converge on a single outcome. Here is the state of play: Fed: My interpretation of Waller’s speech this week is that his prior probability for a December cut was around 75% before the data.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.