TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bears await 200-day SMA breakdown amid trade jitters, RBA rate cut bets

  • AUD/USD remains under bearish pressure amid a combination of negative factors.
  • US-China trade tensions and November RBA rate cut bets undermine the Aussie.
  • Sustained USD selling bias does little to impress bulls or lend support to the major.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bears await 200-day SMA breakdown amid trade jitters, RBA rate cut bets
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair attracts heavy selling for the second consecutive day on Friday and drops back closer to its lowest level since early August, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region, touched earlier this week. Renewed signs of strain in US-China trade relations, along with rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), continue to weigh on the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the currency pair.

US-China trade tensions reignited in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 100% in retaliation for the latter's enhanced restrictions on the export of rare earths. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer accused China of trying to control the world’s technology supply chains and added that China's actions will determine whether the tariffs take effect. Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned, "if China wants to be an unreliable partner to the world, then the world will have to decouple." Adding to this, both countries announced the tit-for-tat port fees on vessels, fueling concerns about an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, traders ramped up bets for an RBA rate cut in November following Thursday’s disappointing release of monthly jobs data from Australia. In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the Unemployment Rate shot to a near four-year high of 4.5% in September. Moreover, the number of employed people also fell short of consensus estimates and rose 14.9K from -5.4K in August. This overshadows the RBA's hawkish tilt and hopes for additional policy support from China, and fails to lend any support to the Aussie. Even the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fails to impress bullish traders or lend support to the AUD/USD pair, which, in turn, backs the case for a further near-term depreciting move.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, touches a one-and-a-half-week low amid bets for two more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Apart from this, economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown exert additional pressure on the Greenback. The vote on the Republican-backed stopgap funding bill to reopen the government fell short of the votes needed for passage in the Senate for the tenth time on Thursday, underscoring a deadlock in Congress. This, in turn, drags the USD lower for the fourth straight day. The AUD/USD pair, however, struggles to attract any buyers, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical Outlook

Spot prices faced rejection near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) earlier this week, and the subsequent decline favors bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and back the case for a further depreciating move. Some follow-through selling below the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 0.6430-0.6425 area, will reaffirm the outlook and drag the AUD/USD pair below the 0.6400 mark, towards the July swing low, around the 0.6375-0.6370 region. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 0.6350 intermediate support before spot prices eventually drop to the 0.6300 round figure.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront an immediate hurdle near the 0.6475-0.6480 region ahead of the 0.6500 psychological mark and the 0.6535 region (100-day SMA pivotal resistance). A sustained strength beyond the latter should allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.6600 mark and climb further towards the 0.6625-0.6630 supply zone. The subsequent move up would shift the bias in favor of bullish traders and lift spot prices to the year-to-date high – levels just above the 0.6700 mark.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold steadies following good two-way price swings on Friday and trades just below the $4,350 level during the first half of the European session. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week and could extend the recent record-setting run amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are at risk of steeper corrections as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens. The pullback over the last three days has driven the top meme coins to a cliff as support levels turn to lines in the sand.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers