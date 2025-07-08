- AUD/USD reversed part of its recent pullback, surpassing 0.6500.
- The US Dollar further extended its weekly recovery based on trade developments.
- The RBA surprised markets by maintaining its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 3.85%.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) managed to set aside three consecutive days of losses vs. the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, prompting AUD/USD to bounce off the 0.6490 region and trade with decent gains toward the 0.6560 zone.
The market uptick in the pair came as investors assessed the unexpected decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.85% against a broad consensus favouring a 25-basis-point cut.
China data paints mixed picture
Latest data out of China saw May industrial output, retail sales, and services activity all accelerate, and official PMI readings hovered around the expansion-contraction threshold.
While these figures underpin forecasts for roughly 5% GDP growth this year, lingering strains in China’s property sector and the gradual winding back of stimulus pose potential headwinds for Australia’s resource-dependent economy.
Will the central banks follow the same path?
Against all expectations, the RBA maintained its OCR at 3.85% at its early Tuesday event. The decision was split, with six board members voting to maintain current borrowing costs while three dissented in favour of a reduction. This underlines the central bank’s caution as it awaits further confirmation of inflation slowing.
Financial markets quickly repriced their expectations, attaching nearly 90% probability to a cut to 3.60% at the RBA's August 12 meeting and shifting their projection for the policy rate's trough from 2.85% to 3.10%.
In her press conference, Governor Michele Bullock emphasised that the board's internal disagreement was a matter of timing rather than direction and that the bank remains committed to an easing trajectory, provided inflation for the second quarter aligns broadly with forecasts.
By contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained rates in June, even as Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that US tariffs could reignite goods inflation.
AUD speculative sentiment eased a tad
According to data through July 1 from the CFTC, non-commercial net shorts in the Australian currency shrank to just above 70K contracts, or two-week lows. The move came in tandem with the third consecutive advance in open interest, hitting around 151.4K contracts.
Technical perspective
Immediate resistance is at the 2025 ceiling of 0.6590 (June 30), with the November 2024 high of 0.6687 (November 7) and the psychological 0.7000 level waiting for additional rises.
On the downside, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6411 provides the first support before the June trough of 0.6372 (June 23) and the May low of 0.6356 (May 12). A fall below this level might reveal the 0.6000 milestone and the 2025 bottom of 0.5913 (April 9).
Momentum indicators provide a mixed picture: the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is above 52, points to an incipient recovery, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) of almost 20 indicates a relatively solid trend.
AUD/USD daily chart
Medium-Term outlook
AUD/USD faces the prospect of extra range-bound in the near term, barring any dramatic shifts in Beijing’s policy mix or US trade measures. With the RBA likely to move cautiously on further rate cuts and China’s recovery still patchy, the Australian Dollar may struggle to reclaim its footing above key resistance levels for now.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD appears side-lined around 1.1700 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD remains under modest downward pressure, trading just above 1.1700 amid a consolidative range on Wednesday. The pair's bearish tone comes as President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs and hinted that more are coming, maintaining market uncertainty. In the meantime, traders are waiting for the FOMC Minutes, which could shed more light on the Fed's potential rate path.
GBP/USD extends its consolidation below 1.3600
GBP/USD alternates gains with losses on Wednesday, embarking on a range-bound theme just below the 1.3600 barrier. The cautious market sentiment caused by the uncertainties surrounding US trade policies allows the US Dollar to remain resilient against its peers while limiting Cable’s upside.
Gold keeps the constructive tone above $3,300
Despite lacklustre gains in the US Dollar and declining US yields across the board, Gold regained traction and advanced modestly north of the key $3,300 per troy ounce on Wednesday. The improved tone in the precious metal remains propped up by uncertainty on the trade front, while traders shift theur focus to the release of the FOMC Minutes.
Fed Minutes to offer clues on next rate cuts amid tariff turmoil
The Minutes of the US Fed’s June 17-18 monetary policy meeting will be published on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. Policymakers decided to maintain the policy rate at the range of 4.25%-4.5%, but the revised Summary of Projections showed that policymakers were projecting two 25 bps rate cuts in 2025.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.