AUD/USD technical analysis
AUD/USD is bullish on H1 timeframe.
The price needs further bullish momentum.
Bulls need to keep the price above the D L3 pivot.
Potential move down only below the D L3 camarilla.
H1 chart AUD/USD
Ascending trendline.
Consolidation.
Order block.
Bullish target.
Bearish target.
The price is bullish with a big potential to proceed further up. If the market remains positive with momentum we could see a move up. 0.7350 zone is where the price should bounce from. Have in mind that the daily timeframe also turned bullish but we have the US CPI data. The CPI might determine the short term direction on the AUD/USD. The price above 0.7350 is bullish and it is targeting 0.7415. The price below 0.7330 is bearish and will be targeting 0.7272. This is the intraday setup and prediction for the AUD/USD.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
