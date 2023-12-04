AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6606
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
- The sharp reversal of the US Dollar leaves AUD/USD vulnerable in the short term.
- Price is testing an upward trendline near 0.6600.
The AUD/USD reached its highest level in four months at 0.6689 and then sharply reversed, falling towards 0.6600. The decline occurred without a clear catalyst and followed a reversal in Gold and Silver and a stronger US Dollar. The focus is now on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting, followed by key US data.
The RBA is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 4.35% after the November rate hike. Data since the last meeting has been mixed, with a strong labor market and slower inflation. The latest report warrants some caution from the RBA, that is unlikely to bring a dovish surprise, particularly after Governor Michele Bullock's comments last week regarding stronger-than-anticipated inflation pressures.
The outcome of the RBA meeting is not expected to significantly impact the Australian Dollar, as there are not many changes anticipated in the statement compared to the previous meeting. The central bank will likely need more data, such as Q4 inflation, to reassess its monetary policy stance. Australia will report Q3 GDP on Wednesday, followed by trade data on Thursday.
The US Dollar started the week under pressure, extending the negative momentum from Friday, but on Monday staged a recovery that appears to be a reversal. Economic data, particularly concerning the labor market, could fuel the Dollar's momentum or push it back towards monthly lows. Data due from the US on Tuesday includes the JOLTS report and the ISM Services PMI. Economic data will mostly revolve around the labor market, but it is unlikely to change expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, and forecasts suggest a more balanced labor market.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The retreat from near 0.6700 keeps the price within a wide range, between the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6580 and 0.6680. The bias is up on the daily chart, and the price holds well above key SMAs. However, the indicators point to potential weakness ahead, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving south and the Momentum approaching the midlines.
On the 4-hour chart, AUD/USD remains within an upward channel, finding support around 0.6600. A break below 0.6595 should trigger further weakness. Technical indicators are biased to the downside, including MACD, RSI below 50, and Momentum below midlines. A recovery above 0.6630 (20-SMA) ahead of the Asian session would alleviate the bearish pressure. The key resistance stands at 0.6660.
Support levels: 0.6600 0.6570 0.6530
Resistance levels: 0.6635 0.6660 0.6690
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains stuck near 1.0800 after US employment data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and moves up and down in a narrow channel at around 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in November and helped the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 after US ADP data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time stabilizing above 1.2600 after closing the first two trading days of the week in negative territory. Despite the weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data, the US Dollar stays relatively resilient amid cautious market stance.
Gold rebounds to $2,030 as US yields stretch lower
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
Bitcoin-based meme coin ORDI price action wobbles after 1,100% rally
The Bitcoin-based BRC-20 meme coin, which had people confused as being an actual valuable token, is now slowly creeping up to that status. ORDI price rise over the past couple of days has been astonishing, and with BTC driving the price and crossing $44,000, ORDI is also gaining rapidly. But not for long.
The Dollar is struggling to trend
For the last three trading sessions, the dollar index has been crossing up and down the 200-day moving average every day. All in all, the flirting with this level has been going on for more than three weeks, during which neither bulls nor bears were able to form a stable trend.