- AUD/USD bounces off YTD lows near 0.6520.
- The Australian jobs report disappointed investors.
- Extra pullbacks are likely below the 200-day SMA.
In quite a volatile session, AUD/USD managed to reverse several sessions of losses and advance marginally on Thursday.
The daily recovery in the Aussie dollar came despite the intense march north in the greenback and disheartening prints from the domestic labour market report for the month of December.
On the latter, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 3.9%, while Employment Change shrank by 65.1K individuals. Of note is that Full-Time Employment Change dropped by 106.6K, the largest single-month drop since May 2020.
Meanwhile, the pair fully faded the rally seen in the second half of December, while the recent break below the 200-day SMA leaves the door wide open to further retracements in the short-term horizon.
Back to the monetary policy front, recent inflation figures tracked by the Monthly CPI Indicator in combination with soft readings from the jobs report allow us to infer that the RBA will most likely keep its OCR unchanged at its February meeting.
In the meantime, US dollar dynamics, persistent disappointment from Chinese fundamentals, intense weakness in commodity prices (especially copper and iron ore), and the expected steady hand by the RBA should all contribute to the continuation of the bearish tone in AUD/USD, at least in the short-term horizon.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
A drop below the 2024 low of 0.6524 (January 17) could motivate AUD/USD to dispute the transitory 100-day SMA at 0.6513. Further deterioration in the outlook should drag the pair to the 2023 bottom of 0.6270 (October 26). If bulls regain control, the attention will shift to the December 2023 high of 0.6871 (December 28), which comes before the July 2023 high of 0.6894 (July 14) and the June peak of 0.6899 (June 16), all of which are before the critical 0.7000 level.
Spot seems to have entered a consolidative phase on the 4-hour chart. In fact, the breach of the year-to-date lows raises the prospect of a move to 0.6452. The MACD remains in the negative zone, while the RSI rebounds above 32, allowing for some near-term bounce. The bullish trend, on the other hand, may encounter first resistance at the 200-SMA at 0.6684, followed by the 100-SMA at 0.6715, which is considered the final line of defense before the previous high at 0.6870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady after mixed US economic data, Wall Street’s positive close
The AUD/USD begins Friday’s Asian session with minuscule gains of 0.02% against the US Dollar, as the economy in the United States remains resilient after the release of strong jobs reports and mixed housing data. The Aussie exchanges hands around 0.6571.
EUR/USD keeps the negative mood well south of 1.0900
EUR/USD resumes the downside and retested the 1.0859 region, always on the back of persistent upside momentum in the greenback on Thursday.
Gold recovers some lost ground above $2,020, Michigan sentiment data eyed
Gold price recovers some lost ground, trading near $2,024 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal rebounds as the US Dollar recovery stalls. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index hovers around 103.40. The US Treasury yield consolidates its gains, with the 10-year yield standing at 4.14%.
XRP price recovery rally goes BRRR as Ripple CEO advocates for crypto interoperability
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the US would do well with a new chair of the SEC, in so far as crypto is concerned. He highlighted that Ripple thrived under the scrutiny of the SEC but only outside the US.
US equities get dragged higher by upbeat tech sector, NASDAQ 100 hits record high
US equity indexes saw broad gains on Thursday after US stock traders shook off the early week's misery over Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts unlikely to come as soon as money markets are hoping. Despite the early week's gains, equity indexes closed near all-time highs on Thursday.