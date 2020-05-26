AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6670
- Risk-on sent led to substantial gains in equities and commodity-linked currencies.
- AUD/USD could extend its rally on a break above 0.6684, the immediate resistance.
The Aussie was among the most benefited from the upbeat market’s mood, reaching a fresh 2-month high of 0.6671 and heading into the Asian session trading a few pips below such high. The American dollar came under selling pressure as market players turned into riskier assets amid optimism related to economic recoveries. Equities rallied ever since the day started, pushing the pair though the 0.6600 level. Gold edged lower despite dollar’s weakness but held above $1,700.00 a troy ounce.
Australia didn’t publish macroeconomic data so far this week, and this Wednesday will release a minor report, Q1 Construction Work Done, foreseen at -1.5% from -3.0% in the last quarter of 2019.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is approaching March’s high at 0.6684 an immediate resistance level, overbought in the short-term, but with no signs of upward exhaustion. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators maintain their upward slopes, with the Momentum at levels not seen since early May and the RSI currently at 77. The pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north at around 0.6560. Bulls may give up if the pair losses this last support.
Support levels: 0.6610 0.6560 0.6515
Resistance levels: 0.6685 0.6720 0.6750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.