AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6763
- Growth-related figures showed major economies are still struggling to recover.
- The US Dollar advanced throughout the second half of the day amid a souring market mood.
- AUD/USD maintains the bearish tone ahead of the Asian opening, support at 0.6730.
The AUD/USD pair pierced the 0.6800 threshold on Tuesday, heading into the new day trading in the 0.6770 price zone. The US Dollar lost some ground at the beginning of the day but changed course during European trading hours, preserving its strength through the American session, as Wall Street traded with a soft tone while government bonds also lost ground.
Growth-related data released these days indicated major economies are still struggling to recover. China released the December NBS Manufacturing PMI on Sunday, which unexpectedly contracted to 49. At the same time, the NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI printed at 50.4, improving from 50.2 in November but missing expectations of 50.5. Meanwhile, similar data from Europe and America was released throughout the day, cooling expectations for soon-to-come rate cuts among major economies.
There are no macroeconomic figures scheduled for the upcoming Asian session, focusing on US data, as the country will publish the December ISM Manufacturing PMI, November JOLTS Job Openings and the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, AUD/USD is in a corrective slide. The daily chart shows technical indicators retreating from overbought levels, maintaining their downward slopes within positive levels. At the same time, a firmly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads firmly north above the longer ones, providing dynamic support at around 0.6700.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the downside. AUD/USD gained downward traction after failing to recover above a now bearish 20 SMA. The 100 and 200 SMAs keep heading higher, well below the current level, although technical indicators head south well below their midlines. Further slides could be expected on a break through 0.6730, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6995 0.6960
Resistance levels: 0.6810 0.6845 0.6870
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
US NFP are forecast to rise by 170K in December after November’s 199K increase. The US jobs report could influence the market pricing of the Fed rate outlook and the US Dollar valuation.