AUD/USD analysis: pointing to advance beyond 0.8000
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7922
The AUD/USD surged to 0.7942, its highest since in over two years, backed not only by dollar's sell-off, but also by a more optimistic RBA, according to the Minutes released early Tuesday. The Central Bank remains reluctant to follow its overseas counterparts, keeping rates on-hold and suggesting they will remain so for an extended period, but offered a positive tone on the economic outlook. A surprise factor from the minutes was that policymakers discussed what would a proper neutral interest level rate be, establishing 3.5% as the level where rates won't interfere with economic developments. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have begun retreating from extreme overbought territory, but the price's pullback has been shallow, whilst the 20 SMA continues heading sharply higher below the current level, all of which maintains the risk towards the upside. Beyond today's high, the rally could extend up to the 0.8060/70 region during the upcoming sessions, where the pair presents multiple monthly highs and lows from the last decade.
Support levels: 0.7905 0.7880 0.7835
Resistance levels: 0.7945 0.7990 0.7830
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.