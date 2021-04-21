AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar advanced overnight amid a renewed demand for risk appetite and hopes monetary policy normalisation may run ahead of schedule. Having tracked sideways through much of the domestic session, the AUD was dragged back through 0.7750, after the Bank of Canada announced it would taper its bond buying program and announced it expected to begin raising interest rates at some point within the second half of 2022. While analysts had largely priced in the adjustment to bond purchases, the suggestion of a rate hike was largely unexpected and ahead of current forecasts.
The AUD touched intraday highs at 0.7761, as attentions now turn to the European central bank for further monetary policy guidance. With markets content on selling into rallies and buying the dip, we expect the AUD will remain range bound, bouncing between 0.7680 and 0.7830, unless a catalyst to drive a material shift in the current narrative emerges.
Key Movers
The Canadian dollar outstripped major counterparts on Wednesday, after the Bank of Canada surprised markets in announcing it expects conditions to be right for an interest rate hike in H2 2022. While analysts had already begun pricing in monetary policy normalisation, the somewhat hawkish commentary drove investors to bump up interest rate expectations. The Canadian dollar advanced 1% on the day, climbing off lows near 0.7910 to mark new highs at 0.8030.
Outside the CAD there was very little movement across the other major units. The GBP maintained a narrow handle bouncing between 1.3890 and 1.3950, while the euro pushed back against attempts to force it back below 1.20, bouncing between 1.20 and 1.2040.
Attentions now turn to the ECB monetary policy statement. We expect policy makers will maintain the current policy setting and defer any decision to correct the pace of bond purchases until June. A surprise correction and paring back of bond purchases, having frontloaded in March could provide the catalyst for price action across currency markets.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7830 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6390 - 0.6580 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.7880 - 1.8120 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0710 - 1.0790 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9620 - 0.9760 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.2000 as investors wait for the ECB
EUR/USD is unchanged around 1.2030 for a second consecutive day, as speculative interest holds back ahead of the European Central Bank decision.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally
Enjin Coin price outlook has shifted to neutral. It is on the verge of completing a high probability bottoming pattern, showing a positive divergence from some of the other cryptocurrencies that have printed new correction lows over the last couple of days.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment, the Sentix Investor Confidence and Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes have been rising and surprising to the upside in recent months.