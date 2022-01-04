Asia Market Update: Indices trade mixed despite the rise on Wall St.; AU and JP markets see big gains after holidays; CN and HK markets lag; Evergrande resumed trading, China issued effective date for internet security rules.

General trend

- USD/JPY rises to the highest level since early 2017 amid higher UST yields.

- Chinese coal FUTs surge amid partial lockdown related to Zhengzhou.

- Little impact seen from better China PMI.

- Taiwan Central Bank official commented on interest rates and the property market.

- US equity FUTs extend rise.

- Nikkei 225 has extended gains [Exporters supported by weaker yen; Softbank Group rises after the gain on the Nasdaq].

- S&P ASX 200 also extended its advance [Resources, Consumer Discretionary and Financial indices outperform].

- Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng reversed gains; Tech firms decline, China issued the effective date for internet security rules related to foreign IPOs.

- Hang Seng later rebounded amid gains in Evergrande [Mainland property index rises >4.5%].

- Guangzhou R&F debt exchange deadline in focus [4.00 p.m. (London time) on 4 Jan].

- Taiwan Semi tracked the rise in its ADRs.

- Philippines Stock Exchange announced trading delay.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.3%

- (AU) Australia Dec Final PMI Manufacturing:57.7 v 57.4 prelim (confirms 19th month of expansion, lowest since Sept).

- (AU) Australia Dec Corelogic House Price Index M/M: 0.6% v 1.1% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.1%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Reiterates will closely watch the market and economy domestically and internationally, will continue to take appropriate policy steps while carefully assessing the economy and financial markets.

- (JP) Japan Dec Final PMI Manufacturing: 54.3 v 54.2 prelim (confirms 11th consecutive expansion).

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Japan must support businesses for the economy.

- 7203.JP Reportedly to launch own operating software platform, to be called Arene, by 2025 - Nikkei.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.1%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: Spread of coronavirus variant is biggest risk to economic recovery; Need to manage risks including credit risks; KRW25-30T extra budget is realistic, consumption voucher for all citizens would be helpful.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Govt is planning to review if it will draw up another extra budget, priority for Q1 is to implement planned fiscal spending to support merchants – Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea Dec Vehicle Sales: 578.2K units v 659.3K y/y (-12% y/y).

- (KR) South Korea Nov Home Transactions -43% y/y as a result of lending curbs – Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea ruling party presidential candidate Lee calls for “large scale” extra budget.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (CN) CHINA DEC CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 50.9 V 50.0E (highest since June).

- 3333.HK Resumes trading on afternoon session; Will continue active communication with creditors, confirms receipt of administrative penalty related to 39 buildings; 2021 Contracted Property Sales CNY443.0B v CNY723.3B y/y.

- (CN) China PBOC has adopted new loan support tool to boost lending to small businesses, effective Jan 1st, lasting through 2023.

- (CN) China Zhengzhou (Capital of the Henan Province) has announced a partial lockdown after coronavirus outbreak.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3794 v 6.3757 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net drain: CNY260B v inject CNY90B prior.

- (CN) China has released a revised set of internet security rules to go into effect on Feb 15th.

- 1638.HK Some bondholders report have not received coupon payments that were due last week.

- (CN) China PBOC: Can adjust legal framework on financial credit scoring if needed, including data collection by companies - State Media.

Other

- (TH) Thailand Dec PMI Manufacturing: 49.5 v 50.6 prior (1st contraction since Sept).

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Dep Gov Chen said should consider using interest rates to slow housing market - Taiwan press.

North America

- (US) Said that Sarah Raskin is the preferred choice for Fed Supervision position - US Press.

- AT&T, Verizon agree to delay rollout of 5G for 2 weeks, after airlines threatened to file lawsuit.

Europe

- (UK) Dec BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.3% prior; Food y/y: 2.4% v 1.1% prior.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi -0.2%; Nikkei225 +1.8%; ASX 200 +2.0%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.9%.

- EUR 1.1310-1.1294; JPY 115.82-115.29; AUD 0.7215-0.7187; NZD 0.6805-0.6779.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.2% at $1,803/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $76.38/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.39/lb.