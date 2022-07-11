GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that after the PM’s resignation, the fx pair is traded at a short-range between 1.1950 and 1.2030, whereas currently, it is at the rate of 1.1973. Today we expect it to be traded at this range unless it will manage to break through one of the support or resistance level.
