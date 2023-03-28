Stock Market Content ASX200 CBA BHP RIO FMG NCM Gold Lithium Nickel Copper DXY AUDUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
Summary ASX200 Corrective rally for banks and resources. Gold, Copper and Lithium are bullish.
Elliott Wave: ASX200 Wave (v) of c) of 2.
Strategy ASX200 A move towards 7080 - 7100.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P/ASX 200 (XJO)
08:00 Commonwealth Bank CBA / Bank Sector XXJ
10:35 IRON ORE BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG)
20:37 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD. Silver
26:23 AUDUSD / US Dollar DXY
27:46 Copper stocks
31:11 Nickel stocks
36:15 Lithium Stocks
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips below 0.6700 as downbeat Australia inflation recall Aussie bears
AUD/USD drops 20 pips to 0.6690 as Aussie inflation disappoints during early Wednesday. In doing so, the risk barometer pair snaps two-day winning streak. That said, Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index dropped to 6.8% YoY in February versus 7.2% expected and 7.4% prior.
EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.
Gold is in pressure mode as markets reassess banking crisis, inflation woes
Gold stays defensive around $1,972, after snapping a two-day losing streak the previous day, as bulls seek more clues amid a cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the mixed concerns about the market’s recent optimism that the banking turmoil is over.
“Cash out by next week,“ FDIC tells crypto depositors exposed to Signature bank - Here’s why
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has asked crypto customers exposed to the defunct Signature bank to exit by next week, whether they have a new bank or not.
Rates spark: No news is good news for rates
No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.