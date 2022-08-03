Market math

7/07 = 4,871 music days > 3/06/2009 MAJOR LOW. 7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW. 7/07 was close in price and one day ahead of a very good high. 7/14 was the exact low of the month. Score – 2 out of 2 good dates = 100%.

*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25 7/18 was a good one-day high. 7/22 was a good short-term high. 7/25 was close in price and one day past a good short-term high. Score – 3 out of 3 good dates = 100%.

Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16 > Mon. 7/18, 7/25, 7/28 7/13 was close in price and one day ahead of the low of the month. 7/18 was a good one-day high. 7/25 was close in price and one day past a good short-term high. 7/28 was not effective. Score – 3 out of 4 good dates = 75%.

Astro – 7/5, 7/6, *7/11*, 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC

7/5 was a pass. 7/6 was not effective. 7/11 was close in price and one day past a very good high. 7/14 was the exact low of the month. 7/18 was a good one-day high. 7/25 was close in price and one day past a good short-term high. Score – 4 out of 5 good dates = 80%.

Total Score – 12 out of 14 good dates = 85.71%.

Download The Full Trend Analysis