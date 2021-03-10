Asia Market Update: Asian markets swing, but less volatility seen vs. prior day; Generally quiet session for UST yields; USD index rises after prior drop, AUD lags.
General Trend
- Asian equities have pared gains, after opening higher following the strength on Wall St; Tech trades mixed despite the over 3.5% rise on the Nasdaq [Hang Seng TECH index opened higher by over 5.5%, later pared some of gain]; Financials are generally weaker with the lower gov’t bond yields; Decline in oil prices weigh on energy producers.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading near the opening level [Consumer stocks outperform; Financial and Property shares trade generally lower]; Hang Seng and HK TECH indices are off the highs [China Telecom rose amid earnings and listing plan; Cathay Pacific declined after reporting wider than expected loss].
- Nikkei is near the opening level [Electric Appliances, Pharma and Information & Communication indices rise; Iron & Steel index lags; Banks and Insurance indices also drop; Tokio Marine issued statement on Greensill];
- Australian equities have lagged [Resources, Energy and Financial indices declined; China Iron Ore FUTs dropped by over 5%]
- AUD underperforms [RBA Gov spoke; Aussie bond yields declined during session]
- BOK purchases bonds after recent rise in yields
- USD/JPY rises amid Gotobi day
- Taiwan Semi may release Feb sales later today (US financial press)
- Companies expected to report during the NY morning include Campbell Soup, Express, Tupperware
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened +0.1%
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Recovery in employment has been V-shaped, close to recovering to pre-pandemic levels, will consider case for extending bond buying later this year, not considering removing 3-year yield target or changing from 0.10%
- (AU) Australia Port Hedland Feb Iron Ore Exports: 37.5Mt v 42.2Mt m/m
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%
- 8766.JP Spokesperson: Will not adjust FY guidance due to Greensill, checked transactions between Greensill and BCC
- (JP) Japan Olympic Min Marukawa: Will make a decision in late March if we will allow foreign spectators at Tokyo Olympics
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Confirms Japan, India, US and Australia leaders to meet Friday (press notes they will focus on COVID vaccine production)
Korea
-Kospi opened %
- (KR) Govt of South Korea to invest KRW200B to develop automotive chip technology - Yonhap
- (KR) Yesterday Bank of Korea (BOK) purchased KRW2.0T in Govt bonds as part of market stabilizing measures under KRW7.0T bond purchase program (1st purchase under program announced last month)
- (KR) South Korea Feb Household Credit (KRW): 1,003.1T (exceeds 1,000T for the first time) v 996.4T prior
- (KR) South Korea reports 452 COVID cases (3 week high) speculation increased social distancing measures could be re-implemented
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +1.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.9%
- (CN) CHINA FEB CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: -0.2% V -0.3%E
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5106 v 6.5338 prior
- (CN) Local institutions in Shanxi said to have been asked to purchase the debt of regional coal miners when the bond prices decline to a certain level - US financial press
Other
- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Economy Survey: Raises 2021 GDP outlook from 5.5% to 5.8%; Raises 2021 CPI from 0.6% to 0.9%
North America
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: city economies will look more like 2019 than than 2020 in 2021; helping cities is very good economic policy
- (CN) Japan and US govts reportedly considering condemning China over ship intrusions – press
- AAPL Said to be planning to reduce H1 production by 20% with most of it related to iPhone 12 mini, cites weaker than expected demand - Nikkei
Europe
- (CH) Swiss National Bank (SNB) Official Zurbruegg: It is too early to talk about a rate rise; welcomes recent weakening of the CHF - Swiss press
Levels as of 12:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.2%; Kospi -0.7%; Nikkei225 -0.0%; ASX 200 -0.8%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.8%.
- EUR 1.1903-1.1873; JPY 108.88-108.47; AUD 0.7720-0.7677; NZD 0.7183-0.7136.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,711/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $63.50/brl; Copper 0.0% at $4.01/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.3900 as UK unlock optimism fades, US stimulus in focus
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation. The breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern points ADA toward a new record high at $1.56.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.