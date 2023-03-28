After a parabolic fortnight, which has felt like a decade, the week has started on a much calmer note. However, officials will continue to have an information advantage over market participants, which makes the fear of the unknown a concern.
And stocks are trying to find a new equilibrium as bank stresses ease, and US yields shift higher. We remain skeptical that banking stresses can continue to be priced as a US-only event and think this episode ends as a smaller rumble or spreads further abroad. Currently, markets( and ourselves) are leaning toward the smaller rumble.
Although it is well-known that regional banks "borrow short and lend long," their earnings have historically been remarkably resilient to monetary tightening because there was little competition for their deposits. So higher Fed funds rates didn't necessarily translate into higher deposit rates in the past. But in the age of digital banking, that has changed as in the click of a mouse, folks can take advantage of FDIC-insured deposit brokers and banks offering higher depo rates.
As oil markets recovered from an excessively pessimistic week, overnight prices exhibited the typical knee-jerk reaction higher to a short-term supply disruption and then classic profit-taking taking recoil in Asia.
After an exodus of investors' flows positioning, prices usually only recover gradually. Still, the China demand boom changes the " usual " landscape, so any disruption would illicit an outsized move.
But we think the chase mode kicked in because most traders, even physical traders, were relatively flat after last week's VAR shock.
Nevertheless, the bullish burden of proof ultimately remains on the market to pivot into a deficit, showing that marginal supply is needed.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2300 after Bailey speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, paring back gains amid souring risk sentiment on Tuesday. The pair fails to capitalize on encouraging comments from BoE Governor Bailey., as the US Dollar stalls decline amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data eyed.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
Resilience, uncertainty and robust monetary policy
Recent data in the US show a resilient economy despite the significant and fast tightening of monetary policy. In the Eurozone, the services sector is a source of resilience. Frustratingly for central banks, inflation has also been resilient.