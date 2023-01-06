US stocks are trading lower as Thursday brought more robust jobs data out of the US economy, underscoring the Fed's uphill battle to balance an overheating labour market.
Although ADP has not been the sharpest predictor for NFP, any incremental evidence that the labour market remains hot supports the Fed's hawkish impulse.
On Wednesday, the ISM Manufacturing survey suggested that industrial growth continues to slow. But the JOLTS report highlighted how any slowing activity is not translating into a reduction in labour demand -- a critical focal point of the Fed's effort to combat inflation.
And overnight, we are seeing more evidence that the US labour market remains potentially too strong, thus reinforcing the Fed's dogged inflation-fighting stance in the Minutes, giving more weight to a 50pb hike in February and the higher terminal rate camp.
Weekly jobless claims fell sharply to 204k -- near its lowest level since last May. Lower claims suggest fewer people are losing their jobs which, combined with the still-high job openings we saw in the JOLTs report on Wednesday, may indicate that employers will need to pay people more to entice them to work.
Friday's December Payrolls report provides a more definitive snapshot of the US labour market. Still, this week's
And despite all the hoopla, 10-year US Treasury yields are surprisingly unchanged. Hence, with the peak rate volatility approaching alongside the probable apex in inflation, growth volatility will likely be the primary driver of risk sentiment. Although in this environment, it is highly doubtful investors see any need to move out on the risk curve amidst a heightened focus on the Fed and inflation-related catalysts.
In other assets, the US dollar was more robust as the risk-off tone sent traders dialling for dollars unwantedly. But given the still-elevated levels of inflation and inflation risk, institutional investors are likely looking for further rebalancing in the US labour market before jumping into 2's 10's"steepeners," and full-on G-10 dollar selling.
Oil clawed back lost ground on improving business sentiment in China's Services sector, which complimented existing optimism around the economic reopening and pro-growth policy commentary. And despite a pervasive risk-off tone in US markets and a stronger US dollar limiting a full-on price recovery, Oils were supported by a more petite inventory build than expected.
Short-term pain for long-term gain.
Oil prices got off to a weak start to the year as US recession concerns amid a hawkish Fed are currently outweighing China's reopening optimism. Still, we think that changes and expect prices to rise tangentially to mainland mobility gradually returning to trend.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.