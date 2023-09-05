Asia market update: AU RBA rates unchanged; CN Caixin PMI Services weaker than ests; Asia equities give back most of yesterday’s gains.
General trend
- The Australia RBA decision to leave rates unchanged at 4.10% saw little movement in the AUD, which had already lost ~0.5% during the morning session, with most of its losses coming after weak China PMI data..
- AU 10-yr yields +3.6bps to 4.131%, with AU equities -0.3%.
- Of note, this was the last decision by Gov Lowe before his retirement; Deputy Michele Bullock will take over leadership of the RBA on 18th Sept.
- CN Caixin PMI Services came in below estimates, still in expansion but the lowest read since Dec 2022 - putting pressure on commodity currencies AUD, NZD and the Yuan itself.
- In equities only the Nikkei was able to eke into positive territory during morning trading, briefly touching above 33,000 for the first time since Aug 2, 2023.
- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index lost -2% soon after the open, giving back most of Monday’s gains after the weekend news of China authorities planned stimulus measures for the property market.
- Home sales were reported to have ‘spiked’ the past couple of days in Beijing and Shanghai following the easing of mortgage rules for Tier 1 cities.
- In China, Tesla sales m/m increased nearly 25% on the back of its further price cuts announced during August.
- US equity FUTs were slightly down in Asia trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Wed AU GDP.
- Wed night US ISM PMI.
- Thu AU & CN Balance of Trade.
- Fri JP GDP (final).
- Sat CN Inflation.
Holidays in Asia this week
- N/A.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,316.
- Australia Aug Final PMI Services: 47.8 v 46.7 prelim (confirms 2nd straight contraction).
- Australia Q2 Current Account (A$): 7.7B v 8.0Be.
- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 78.7 v 78.1 prior.
- Chevron (CVX) Australia Union plans full strike at Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG facilities in Australia for two weeks from Sept 14 if demands not met.
- New Zealand Aug ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -2.9% v -2.6% prior [3rd straight decline].
- New Zealand Treasury: Household consumption outlook remains subdued.
- S&P says it is 'reasonably comfortable' with New Zealand's AA+ Sovereign rating.
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,169.
- Hang Seng opens -0.7% at 18,717.
- Hong Kong Aug PMI (whole economy): 49.8 v 49.4 prior.
- Hong Kong Financial Sec Chan says never excludes [equity market] stamp duty cut option.
- China Aug CAIXIN PMI services: 51.8 V 53.5E (8th straight expansion, but lowest since Dec 2022).
- China Vice Premier Lifeng: Will boost investment and consumption for affordable housing.
- Home sales ‘spike’ in Beijing and Shanghai amid easing of mortgage rules; cites comments from CGS-CIMB Securities – SCMP.
- China credit growth likely improved in Aug - Shanghai Securities News.
- Tesla Reports Aug China Deliveries 84.1K v 64.3K m/m - PCA prelim data (overnight update).
- Delivery of Model Y Long-Range in China extended to 6-8 weeks (overnight update).
- Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) CEO: Freight rates out of China are down from slack demand while costs have risen (update).
- Russia considers speeding up of building China gas links.
- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing: Confirms Premier Li Qiang will attend G-20 on Sep 9-10 in India instead of Pres Xi (overnight update).
- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: Told China that patience is 'wearing thin' for US businesses (update) (overnight update).
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1783 v 7.1786 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY14B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY371B v drains CNY320B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 32,941.
- Japan Aug Final PMI Services: 54.3 v 54.3 prelim (confirms 11th month of expansion).
- Japan July Household Spending Y/Y: -5.0% v -2.5%e.
- Nikkei to remove Nippon Sheet Glass, Mitsui E&S and Matsui Securities from the Nikkei 225 index; To replace with Nitori, Mercari.
- Japan PM Kishida: Face-to-face talks with China not decided for visits, incl G20 Summit.
- Japan Foreign Ministry: Submitted counterargument to China's notification to WTO on suspending aquatic imports from Japan after Fukushima water release.
- Former BOJ board member Kataoka said the Spring 2024 wage talks to be key for the BOJ’s inflation mission.
- Japan PM Kishida: Confirms to provide additional ¥20.7B to support fisheries industry after China import ban (overnight update).
- Japan sells ¥2.7T in 10-year JGB bonds; AVG yield: 0.6570% V 0.5940% PRIOR; BID-to-cover: 4.02X V 3.64X prior.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,578.
- South Korea Q2 preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.6% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 0.9% V 0.9%E.
- South Korea Aug CPI M/M: 1.0% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 3.4% V 2.9%E (fastest monthly pace since Jan 2017).
- South Korea Aug Foreign Reserves: $418.3B v $ 421.8B prior [lowest since Nov 2022].
- Bank of Korea (BOK): Sees Sept CPI at similar level with Aug or higher; inflation likely to stabilize again after Oct..
- South Korea Fin Min: CPI inflation to stabilize after Oct [comments after Aug CPI data].
Other Asia
- Vietnam Aug PMI Manufacturing: 50.5 v 48.7 prior (1st expansion in 7 months).
- Thailand Aug CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.6%e (4th month with annual pace below the target range).
- Thailand Commerce Ministry: Headline inflation seen steady or rising slightly in Sept..
- Thailand Central Bank Chief Sethaput: Economic recovery is intact, but weaker than expected; To revise down growth & inflation forecasts later in Sept..
- Thailand exports seen falling 1% this year (prior range +1.0% to -0.5%) - Shippers' group.
- Philippines Aug CPI M/M: 1.1% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 5.3% v 4.7%e (16th month above target).
- Philippine Central Bank (BSP): Prepared to resume monetary policy tightening as necessary.
- India Food Sec Chopra: Sept monsoon rains to help Indian crops after dry Aug (overnight update).
North America
- Pres Biden: Not worried about an United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.
- Albermarle (ALB) Confirms non-binding agreement to acquire Liontown for $4.32B on equity value basis (pre-market update for US post-holiday).
- Pres Biden to travel to New Delhi, India to attend G20 Leaders Summit, Sept 7; To meet with India PM Modi on Friday, then travel to Hanoi, Vietnam Sept 10.
Europe
- Eurozone Sept Sentix investor confidence: -21.5 V -20.0E.
- ECB's Centeno (Portugal, dove): Reiterates view that Council runs the risk of doing 'too much' on rates.
- Germany July trade balance: €15.9B V €17.8BE.
- SWISS Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.0% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.5%E.
- (IT) Follow up: China Foreign Minister: On meeting with Italy counterpart - both countries should strive for bilateral relations to be at forefront of China-EU relations.
- Germany Govt Spokesperson: We regret the decision of China's Xi not to attend G20.
- Renault (RNO.FR): CEO considers €10B valuation for EV unit to be floated next year - FT.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 +0.2%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -1.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0781-1.0799 ; JPY 146.40-146.78 ; AUD 0.6417-0.6465 ; NZD 0.5913-0.5950.
- Gold flat at $1,964/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $85.87/brl; Copper flat at $3.8323/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
