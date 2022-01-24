Are stocks set to bounce this week? FOMC, PMI, GDP, earnings, Bitcoin preview [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung gets you up to speed on what you need to know for the week ahead.
The week ahead video:
- Intro (00:00) - Recap of last week's price movement (00:50).
- A technical look at the Nasdaq 100 future (1:40).
- US stocks historically deliver strong returns in Fed hike cycles (4:40).
- Main events happening this week (9:17).
- What to expect from Eurozone PMI and GDP data (11:00).
- Microsoft, Apple, Tesla report earnings in the coming days (12:44).
- FOMC preview (13:58).
- Goldman Sachs sees 4 rate hikes from the Fed this year (15:25).
- US says it's too early to step up Russia sanctions (16:58).
- Solana suffers a network instability issue (17:55).
- Bitcoin technicals to watch (18:10).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 20-DMA probes bounce from two-month-old support line
EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from the key support. Bearish MACD signals suggest further downside, 50-DMA acts as immediate support. Bulls need a clear break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for confirmation.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart
GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart. The weekly W-formation is compelling as risk-off takes hold in the open. Bears can move to a lower time frame in order to gauge for an optimal entry point from where the neckline can be bagged for profit.
Gold rebound eyes $1,848 key hurdle, US PMI, Fed in focus
Gold begins the Fed week on a slightly positive note around $1,834, following a two-week uptrend, during the initial Asian session on Monday. Gold prices rose during the last two weeks before reversing from the yearly resistance line on Thursday.
Bitcoin bears eye catastrophic crash as BTC sellers target $29,000 next
Bitcoin price action has continued to weaken as BTC has dropped below a crucial level of support. The prevailing chart pattern projects another 16% drop for the leading cryptocurrency. The bulls may find it difficult to reverse the period of underperformance as many obstacles may emerge.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.