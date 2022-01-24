Are stocks set to bounce this week? FOMC, PMI, GDP, earnings, Bitcoin preview [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung gets you up to speed on what you need to know for the week ahead.

The week ahead video:

- Intro (00:00) - Recap of last week's price movement (00:50).

- A technical look at the Nasdaq 100 future (1:40).

- US stocks historically deliver strong returns in Fed hike cycles (4:40).

- Main events happening this week (9:17).

- What to expect from Eurozone PMI and GDP data (11:00).

- Microsoft, Apple, Tesla report earnings in the coming days (12:44).

- FOMC preview (13:58).

- Goldman Sachs sees 4 rate hikes from the Fed this year (15:25).

- US says it's too early to step up Russia sanctions (16:58).

- Solana suffers a network instability issue (17:55).

- Bitcoin technicals to watch (18:10).