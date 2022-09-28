Asia Market Update: USD generally stronger; No need for Plaza Accord?; GBP declines, CNH hits record low despite CCF news; Apple news weighs on Nasdaq FUTs.
General trend
- Yellen to be replaced?
- Analysts debate how low the Yuan might go.
- Quiet session seen for USD/JPY [remains below ¥145].
- BHP announced early redemption of GBP-denominated hybrid notes.
- Equity markets extend declines.
- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index drops >4% [debt concerns remain in focus amid USD strength].
- UK concerns continue to weigh on HSBC and Standard Chartered.
- Thailand Central Bank is expected to hike rates [will decision be impacted by currency weakness?].
- Various US Fed speakers due.
- Australia’s Monthly CPI indicator is due on Sept 29th (Thurs).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.00% Nov 2033 Bonds; Avg Yield: 4.122%; bid-to-cover 3.81x.
- (AU) Australia Aug Retail Sales M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) July Minutes (two decisions ago): Reiterates closely monitorin gimpact of covid on economy, won't hesitate to add easing if necessary.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Nakaso: Fragmentation challenge for global economy; Too much pressure put on Monetary Policy with Abenomics.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.8%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to conduct direct bond purchases.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: Will conduct KRW2.0T in Korean bond buybacks.
- (KR) South Korea Aug Retail Sales M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 15.4% v 9.7% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Aug Department Store Sales Y/Y: 24.8% v 0.2% prior; Discount Store Sales Y/Y: 9.9% v 31.6% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.9%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- (CN) Chinese banks reportedly plan to restart counter-cyclical factor in CNY midpoint fixing formula - press.
- (CN) Weaker demand for China goods means end of shipping boom - Caixin.
- (CN) On Tuesday China President Xi said to have made first public appearance following ‘coup’ rumors; cites China state media – press [update].
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1107 v 7.0722 prior (weakest since early June 2020); CNH weakens to a record low after fixing.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY133B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY113B prior; Sells CNY67B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY62B prior; Net inject CNYB v Net inject CNY173B prior.
- (CN) China YTD (Aug) Transportation Fixed asset investments CNY2.3T.
- (CN) China said to have pressed charges on former CCP member in the Security Ministry - Press.
- (CN) Shanghai announces subsidies to consumers and industries that were impacted by coronavirus; To provide subidies to purchase green home appliances - Press.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Official Menon: Slowdown needed to relieve demand pressure; Monetary policy can't do much about labor supply.
North America
- (US) Senate votes to advance stopgap govt spending bill; the final vote was 72 to 23 - press.
- (US) White House Econ Advisor Deese: Sees resilience in the US economy; No desire for escalation of conflict with China, support $15/hr minimum wage.
- (US) White House said to be considering Treasury Sec Yellen exit after Nov midterm elections - Press.
- (US) White House Econ Advisor Deese: Does not anticipate headed toward plaza type accord [to adjust FX values].
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): Wants to bring inflation down, but not unnecessarily tip economy into recession; Important to navigate through high inflation environment as carefully as possible.
Europe
- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Kwarteng said to plan meeting with Wall Street bankers on Weds - press.
- (UK) Sept BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.1% prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.2%, ASX 200 -0.9% , Hang Seng -2.7%; Shanghai Composite -1.4% ; Kospi -3.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.7%; Nasdaq100 -1%, Dax -1.5%; FTSE100 -0.8%.
- EUR 0.9600-0.9542 ; JPY 144.87-144.38 ; AUD 0.6444-0.6380 ;NZD 0.5705-0.5565.
- Gold -0.4% at $1.630/oz; Crude Oil -1.4% at $77.39/brl; Copper -1.4% at $3.2482/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9560 from multi-decade highs
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its weakest level in over two decades at 0.9538 earlier in the day. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to raise rates, helping the euro find some demand.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.0700 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD failed to build on Tuesday's modest recovery gains and dropped below 1.0650 on Wednesday. Although the pair recovered to the 1.0700 area, it is having a difficult time gathering momentum amid the risk-averse market atmosphere.
Gold remains vulnerable amid surging bond yields, USD
Gold staged a modest recovery from its lowest level since April 2020 touched on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through buying. An intraday US dollar downtick was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
Fed may be making a second big mistake, as geopolitical tensions with Russia escalate
The Russian natural gas is now bubbling somewhere in the Baltic Sea, being wasted in front of the horrified eyes of hundreds of millions of Europeans suffering from a historical energy crisis.