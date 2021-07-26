Apple (AAPL Stock), Facebook (FB Stock), Amazon (AMZN Stock) earnings and US interest rate decision [Video]

The USD is stronger against all except JPY and we may have technical short opportunities with AUDUSD and NZDUSD and we will take a look at those tomorrow.

The markets are talking about two things, however, with this week’s FOMC meeting and Interest Rate Decision (and lots of other US news as we can see from our economic calendar) and some important corporate earnings from companies like Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Therefore, let’s keep an eye on the charts with all three major US Stock Indices which all reached all-time highs last Friday.

These Indices, and the USD, will be affected by Wednesday’s FOMC Press Conference as investors will be waiting for clarity on the Fed’s tapering of bond and securities purchases.

We see the JPY getting stronger overall but showing some weakness in the last few days.

We will look at JPY technical opportunities tomorrow.

The EUR is mixed but weak against the USD, CHF, and JPY but watch out for Friday’s European, French and German GDP results.

