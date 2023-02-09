General trend
- NZ bond auction was undersubscribed.
- USD trades generally weaker.
-- Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Tokyo Electron, Tokai Carbon, Nikon, Renesas, Nissan Motor, Sumco, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Estate, Inpex, Kansai Paint, Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Gas.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Taiwan Semi might issue monthly sales this week.
- China might also release monthly lending data.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,515.
-Fortescue [FMG.AU]: Said to consider cutting up to 1,000 jobs - Australia press.
-(AU) Australia to remove cameras made in China from its Defense Dept – US financial press.
-(NZ) New Zealand sells total NZ$388M v NZ$400M indicated in 2027, 2034 and 2051 bonds.
-(NZ) New Zealand Jan Heavy Truckometer M/M: +0.8% v -1.5 prior.
-(NZ) RBNZ: Liquidity policy review is requesting feedback on significant policy issues.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 21,154.
-Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,227.
-(CN) China Securities Times: Investors should not blindly participate in the ChatGPT related stock speculation – Front Page Commentary.
-(US) President Biden: China's economy is not functioning very well.
-Reportedly G7 considering sanctioning Chinese firms for aiding Russia military - press.
-(HK) Unnamed China bank lowered mortgage rate in Hong Kong – HK Press.
-(CN) Beijing asks students of primary and middle schools to wear masks - press.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY453B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY641B prior; Net injects CNY387B v CNY486B injects prior.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7905 v 6.7967 prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens -0.6% at 27,453.
-Mizuho Financial [8411.JP]:Raises long-term prime rate to 1.50% (prior 1.40%).
-(JP) Japan sells ¥250B v ¥250B indicated in 0.005% 10-Year inflation-linked JGB Bonds; bid-to-cover: 3.1x.
-(JP) Japan Jan M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.9% prior [multi-year low]; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.5% prior.
-(JP) Japan Jan Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.3% v 6.5% prior.
-(JP) Japan reportedly may opt for milder restrictions on chip production machinery sales in China than those implemented by US – press.
-(JP) Reportedly Japan govt to raise inbound spending target to 200K per person - Japanese press.
Korea
-Kospi opens -0.5% at 2,470.
-(KR) South Korea Jan Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,053.4T v 1058.1T prior [largest decline since data started in Jan 2004].
-(KR) South Korea Jan Foreign Net Investment in Local Bonds: -$5.3B v -$2.7B prior [largest monthly outflow since data started in 2000].
-(KR) KDI [state think tank]: Raises South Korea 2023 inflation forecast to 3.5% (prior 3.2%) - financial press.
-(KR) North Korea held Military Parade in Pyongyang - media reports.
North America
-(US) Fed’s Williams (voter): Labor market is very strong, still have work to do on rates; Will need to maintain restrictive rates for a few years.
-(US) Fed's Cook (voter): Strongly committed to both price stability and employment mandates of the FED.
-(US) Fed's Kashkari (voter): No evidence rate hikes are affecting labor market, need to do more to get labor market under control.
-(US) Fed's Waller (voter): Need to see continued moderation in inflation before his outlook changes.
-*(US) TREASURY'S $35B 10-YEAR NOTE AUCTION DRAWS 3.61% V 4.14% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER RATIO: 2.66 V 2.23 PRIOR AND 2.48 OVER THE LAST 4 AUCTIONS.
Europe
-(NL) ECB's Knot (Netherlands): ECB still has quite some ground to cover on rates, may need 50bps in May if underlying prices do not slow.
-(UK) Jan RICS Housing Balance: -47% v -45%e [lowest since Apr 2009].
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng +1%; Shanghai Composite +1% ; Kospi flat.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0734-1.0709 ; JPY 131.82-131.23 ; AUD 0.6959-0.6921 ;NZD 0.6348-0.6302.
- Gold flat at $1,890/oz; Crude Oil flat at $78.50/brl; Copper +0.6% at $4.0732/lb.
