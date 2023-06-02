Market movers today
Today, the traditional US Jobs Report will round of an eventful week of macro data. Consensus is looking for moderating non-farm payrolls growth (190k; from 253k), but we see some upside risks after most leading employment indicators and yesterday's ADP report have surprised to the upside.
The US congress is nearing the finish line with the debt ceiling discussions. We expect the Senate to pass the deal before Monday, when the Treasury has warned about a potential risk of a default.
The 60 second overview
Euro area inflation print released yesterday confirmed the disinflationary prints from country releases in previous days. HICP came in at 6.1%, a sharp drop from 7% in April. Core inflation also slowed more than anticipated to 5.3% from 5.6% in April. For now, the introduction of the EUR49m German transport ticket is likely to have been a key reason for this decline and hence we should be careful interpreting this core print. A detailed look at the breakdown showed that services eased to 5.0% from 5.2% in April. The non-energy industrial goods continued its decline from the peak reached last year and printed at 5.8% (from 6.20% in April). Food eased at 12.5% from 13.5% in April. Energy contributed again with a negative print of -1.7% yoy.
Sweden PMI print comparably low at 40.6. All sub-indices weighed, especially orders. Even export orders dropped sharply to 37.5 (44.9) - despite the weaker SEK one might add. This increases the dilemma for the Riksbank not least given that the domestic economy is already down for the count (households and housing), while on the other hand inflation is too high and SEK weak.
US debt ceiling discussion is coming to an end for now as the Senate approved the legislation, which means that now only Biden needs to sign it off.
US data, with ISM coming in weaker and unit labour costs lower than anticipated, were a catalyst for a minor reaction in markets yesterday. The particularly surprising part of the ISM release was the significant drop in prices paid to 44.2, well below the consensus of 52.3, which now means that we may start to talk about falling goods prices.
Equities: Global equities higher yesterday in broad based gains and a risk-on tone with cyclicals leading the advances. Macro data as always overwhelming the first day of a new month and we honestly admit we would not have been surprised if equity markets had looked very different based on the data releases.
In US Dow +0.5%, S&P 500 +1.0%, Nasdaq +1.3% and Russell 2000 +1.1%. Asian markets are continuing the positive tone this morning. China (Hang Seng) in strong advances after a period where it has underperformed much of the rest of the world. Performance in China today looks more like a technical one after the long sell-off rather than driven by new information or data releases. Futures are higher in Europe and US.
FI: It was a tale of two stories yesterday. The European inflation print did not change the market pricing, which was broadly unchanged until the US data release led to a lower yield environment. Jobless claims, unit labour costs and ISM (in particular prices paid), initiated a minor rally in the belly of the curve. The front end and long end respectively were broadly unchanged on the day. Markets are still focusing on two additional hikes from the ECB, while Fed's Harker (voter) said that they should skip this June meeting for rate hikes. Yesterday afternoon Villeroy said that the remaining hikes will be 'relatively marginal'.
FX: The weaker-than-expected ISM data yesterday shifted money market pricing back towards a Fed pause at the June meeting, and sent both stocks and bonds higher on the day. The USD however weakened broadly, with EUR/USD rising close to a full figure on the day. Scandi FX gave back some of Wednesday's gains in volatile trading. EUR/GBP posted a new 6M low and we expect Sterling momentum to continue in the near-term.
Credit: It was an active day in the EUR corporate segment with issuance from Italgas, RCI Banque, Statnett and Unilever, while in financials BFCM placed a dual-tranche senior preferred transaction. CDS indices tightened with iTraxx Main closing at 79bp (-3bp) and Xover at 424bp (-10bp).
Nordic macro
The Norwegian labour market remains tight but is showing some signs of weakening. New job openings are down, and the number of jobless has begun to edge up. Short-term unemployment too has started to climb, which is often an indication of rising unemployment further ahead. We expect this trend to have continued in May, but with the seasonally adjusted jobless rate unchanged at 1.8%.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.