Oil and gas sector has outperformed the broad market indices in the past 3 months. In this video, you will find out the top 3 oil and gas pipelines stocks — NBLX, TGP & HEP that are ready to breakout to the upside. Potential low risk entry via either pullback trading or breakout trading together with the target price will be covered. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:24 NBLX (Noble Midstream Partners LP)
- 4:30 TGP (Teekay LNG Partners LP)
- 9:08 HEP (Holly Energy Partners LP)
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’
The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.