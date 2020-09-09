2020 Elections: Biden widens gap against Trump, why that may trigger a market bounce

- A batch of polls conducted after the dust settled from party conventions show Biden enlarging his lead.
- President Trump may push for a larger fiscal package to increase his chances.
- Markets have room to rise after the recent downward correction.
"It's the economy stupid" – that comment around Clinton's 1992 election campaign is where President Donald Trump is hoping to beat challenger Joe Biden. Republicans have been reluctant to support another generous package – and even reduced their offers to below $1 trillion – after the encouraging jobs report.
August's Non-Farm Payrolls statistics showed the unemployment rate sharply fell to 8.4% – far better than expected. However, they may change their calculous after looking at recent worrying polls for their standard-bearer.
Providing more stimulus could win votes and help Trump be seen as capable on handling the economy. He is far behind on two other issues that matter to Americans – handling of the virus and race relations. Despite touting "Law and Order," polls have shown that voters trust Biden to provide calm rather than Trump.
Moreover, the president reportedly called described dead soldiers as "losers" and "suckers" – a message that is incompatible with supporting the military nor the police.
Boosting the economy could distract attention from these topics – and also shore up equities, which have been correcting. The president partially measures his success on the performance of stock indexes.
Trump trails in battlegrounds
Raven Pack's election monitor shows Biden is set to flip five states from Democrat to Republican" Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, and the latest to switch its preference is North Carolina. That would give Biden a 108 electoral vote win – higher than Trump's margin in 2016.
Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight is showing Biden has a 74% chance of winning, up from 71% when the model was launched in early August. That means Trump received no convention bounce. The latest push toward the Democrat came from an NBC poll showing a nine-point lead for Biden in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that Trump carried in 2016.
Source: FiveThirtyEight
RealClearPolitics is pointing to a Biden lead of 7.1% in national polls, mostly unchanged from several weeks ago. The RCP Average does not include the latest Ipsos poll pointing to a 12-point gap.
Source: RealClearPolitics
The Economist's model is showing sliding chances for a Biden victory – but he still has a broad 83% probability of replacing Trump at the White House according to the magazine's model.
Source: The Economist
Conclusion
Markets tend to prefer full Republican control of Congress and the White House – allowing for deregulation and lower taxes. However, there is still time ahead of the elections. Currently, investors are concerned about the lack of emergency federal help – most of that lapsed at the end of July.
With diminishing chances of re-election – and perhaps a delay in obtaining a coronavirus vaccine – the president may now opt to push his fellow Republican fiscal hawks toward compromising with Democrats and boosting the economy. That may boost stocks, at least in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps pullback from monthly support to aim 0.7300 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD stays well beyond two weeks’ low, flashed the previous day, to negate the weekly loss. US dollar weakness joins chatters concerning TikTok and ECB to amplify the early Wednesday’s bounce. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for September will be an immediate catalyst.
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 1.18 ahead of the ECB
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a fresh one-month low on speculation about an upcoming optimistic ECB. Nevertheless, bulls remain cautious ahead of the central bank’s decision.
Gold battles 21-day SMA to keep one-week high around $1,950
Gold prices ease from $1,950.90 after a two-day winning streak. Risk-tone remains positive with Wall Street cheering tech recovery during the pre-ECB optimism. A light calendar will entertain traders ahead of the ECB.
WTI recovers API-led losses above $38.00 with eyes on EIA data, risk-tone
WTI bounces off $37.92 after snapping five-day losing streak the previous day. Positive market sentiment ignores EIA’s downbeat demand forecast. Official inventory data can follow the private stockpile report and recall the bears.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.