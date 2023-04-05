WTI Price Analysis: Extends recovery above $81.00 as recession worries fuel odds for steady Fed policy

- The oil price has stretched its recovery above $81.70 as the Fed is expected to adopt a neutral stance ahead.
- Accelerating fears of a recession in the US have stemmed the need of pausing the rate-hiking spell sooner.
- The oil price is expected to remain volatile ahead of the release of the weekly inventory data by the US EIA.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have stretched their recovery to near $81.00 in the Asian session. The oil price is expected to recapture a two-month high of $81.74 as the cooling United States economy due to contracting manufacturing activities and a slowdown in job openings have triggered the requirement of an early pause in the policy-tightening spell by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The upside move in the oil price is also backed by the weak US Dollar Index (DXY), which has refreshed its monthly low below 101.50. Accelerating fears of a recession in the United States have stemmed the need of pausing the rate-hiking spell sooner. Investors would get more clarity after the release of the US Employment data.
Also, the oil price is expected to remain volatile ahead of the release of the weekly inventory data by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ending March 31. On Tuesday, the US American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a decline in oil inventories by 4.3 million barrels.
On a daily scale, the oil price is marching towards the horizontal resistance plotted from December 01 high at $83.30 after a V-shape recovery. The V-shape recovery indicates the presence of strong buyers at lower levels, which considered the asset a value buy at those levels.
The asset is highly skewed from the 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $76.38, which indicates a solid upside momentum.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 for the first time in the past nine months, indicating signs of a bullish reversal.
Should the oil price break above April 03 high near $81.60, bulls will drive the asset towards December 01 high at $83.30 followed by October 21 high at $85.66.
On the flip side, a downside move below March 31 low at $73.31 would drag the asset towards March 23 high at $71.69. A break below the latter would further drag the oil price toward March 27 low at $69.18.
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|81.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.79
|Daily SMA50
|75.76
|Daily SMA100
|76.85
|Daily SMA200
|83.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.81
|Previous Daily Low
|79.63
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
