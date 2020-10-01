WTI Price Analysis: Bombs away, breakeven achieved, fading rallies

- WTI restest resistance structure for a day trading opportunity.
- The swing trade is now running at breakeven.
In an update to the ongoing WTI analysis, there has been a price action development to the following story: WTI Price Analysis: Bears licking their lips for a 1:5 R/R swing-trading opportunity
For a quick recap, this trade was a weekly analysis that expected Wave-3 to extend all the way into the low 30's, as follows:
The trade setup was determined from the daily and 4-hour time frames, as follows:
Daily setup
4-hour structure and setup
Sell limit triggered
Breakeven stop-loss achieved
The position has been protected with a breakeven stop-loss.
Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.
The next major obstacle is daily support, as illustrated above.
However, the trade should be protected by this resistance.
If the resistance is tested and holds, then there is a high probability that the target will be achieved on a subsequent retest and break of the support structure.
Day trading opportunity
Meanwhile, the price action has given rise to a day trading opportunity as follows:
As can be seen, and as expected, the support structure was respected and the price has corrected 38.2% of the move.
This gives rise to a day trading opportunity by fading the rally.
15-min chart
The resistance is holding and the price is on the verge of crumbling below the 21-moving average.
There are one or two more steps in price action that need to confirm a higher probability setup though.
1. We need to see the price move lower and create a sell-limit level at the structure.
2. Technical indicators and strategy rules should be applied.
A trade setup could be in the makings for the last sessions of the week where high volatility is expected due to US and European politics as well as US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
