WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • Crude oil prices regain the $33 level after the release of the Baker Hughes report.
  • US active oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week to the lower level on record.
  • WTI oil prices remain off highs amid geopolitical tensions and concerns about Chinese economic growth.

 

Crude oil prices have crawled higher, returning to prices right above $33 on Friday after Baker Hughes reported that the number of US active oil rigs declined for the 10th consecutive week.

 

US oil rigs fall to a record low

The number of active rigs drilling for oil in the United States declined by 21 in the week of May 22 to a record low of 318, amid the global collapse on oil demand caused by the coronavirus lockdown. These figures confirm the tenth consecutive decline on the oil rig count and the third week in a row posting record lows.

Front-month WTI futures contracts have picked up following the release of the report extending the rebound from session lows at $30.70 to levels right above $33.

The West Texas Intermediate, however, remains well below the $34.65 peak hit on Thursday, The escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing and market concerns about Chinese economic growth have soured market sentiment sending oil prices lower.

 

Key levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 33.19
Today Daily Change -0.82
Today Daily Change % -2.41
Today daily open 34.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.91
Daily SMA50 25.3
Daily SMA100 39.05
Daily SMA200 47.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 34.74
Previous Daily Low 33.38
Previous Weekly High 29.84
Previous Weekly Low 24.64
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 34.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 33.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 33.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 32.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 31.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 34.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 35.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 36.07

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes have shown willingness to expand bond-buying in the upcoming meeting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar. 

GBP/USD News

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.

Read more

WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week

WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week

Crude oil prices regain the $33 level after the release of the Baker Hughes report. US active oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week to the lower level on record.

Oil News

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures