WTI extends its downside below $82.50 on crude inventory build

- WTI trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day near $82.25 on Thursday.
- A rise in US crude inventory and a higher possibility of delay rate cuts from the Fed drag the black gold lower.
- Oil traders will monitor the development surrounding Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $82.25 on Thursday. The black gold edges lower on the day due to a rise in US crude inventory and the expectation of delay rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might limit the black gold’s downside.
US crude oil stocks rose for a fourth straight week. Crude oil stockpiles in the United States for the week ending April 12 rose by 2.735 million barrels from a build of 5.841 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus estimated that stocks would increase by 1.6 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Furthermore, several Fed officials delivered hawkish comments, which provided support to the US Dollar (USD) and dragged the USD-denominated WTI prices lower. Late Wednesday, Fed Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that inflation is higher than expected and the central bank needs more confidence in its trajectory. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that he will wait longer than previously expected to cut rates after unexpectedly upside inflation data, adding that the US central bank will likely take more time to gain confidence that inflation is headed toward the Fed’s 2% target before lowering borrowing costs.
The risk of escalation in the Middle East appears to be limited for the time being. However, oil traders will keep an eye on Israel, and their response, especially after US President Joe Biden urged restraint and after Iran said they do not intend to continue strikes. Wider conflict in the Middle East might disrupt the oil supply and lift WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|82.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.75
|Daily SMA50
|80.38
|Daily SMA100
|76.82
|Daily SMA200
|79.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.97
|Previous Daily Low
|82.01
|Previous Weekly High
|87.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
