WTI dips back to mid-$83.00s as oil weighed by wider risk asset downturn

Analysts note that, while the broadly downbeat market mood does seem to be weighing on crude oil prices, rising geopolitical tensions between Russia/Ukraine/NATO, as well as in the Middle Ease as the UAE fends off more Houthi militia attacks, are a source of upside risk for crude oil prices. It remains unclear how any NATO (economic) response to a Russian military incursion into Ukraine would impact the country’s more than 11M barrels per day in crude oil output.

Traders have been citing a combination of Fed tightening fears (as this week’s Fed meeting looms) and concerns about geopolitical escalation in Eastern Europe as weighing on the macro mood. Safe-haven assets such as USD, JPY, CHF and bonds have been outperforming and generally seeing solid demand and some are attributing the stronger US dollar as another factor weighing on crude oil prices on Monday. A stronger dollar makes USD-denominated crude oil more expensive for the holders of international currencies, thus weighing on its demand.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday in tandem with a broad risk asset pullback that has also seen US (and European) equities, risk-sensitive currencies and cryptocurrency markets move sharply lower. Front-month WTI futures currently trade in the mid-$83.00s per barrel, down about $1.50 on the day, having been as high as $86.00 earlier in the session. Support in the $83.00 area is for now holding up, but a break below here could open the door to a drop back towards $80.00 per barrel.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.