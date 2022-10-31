- Oil production in the US increased by almost 1%, according to the US EIA.
- US President Joe Biden calls oil companies to raise production to lower gasoline prices.
- China’s weak factory activity, and Covid-19 restrictions, were headwinds for oil prices.
The US crude oil benchmark, also known as Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), slides from around $88.260s on broad US Dollar strength, alongside estimates that US production could rise amidst weaker than estimated China’s data, threatening to slow down the second-largest economy. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $86.26 per barrel, below its opening price by 2.28%.
According to the US Energy Information and Administration (EIA), production in the United States increased by 0.9% in August to almost 12 million barrels per day, its highest since March 2020. Data showed that crude oil production in Texas and New Mexico grew by 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively, contrary to North Dakota, with production falling by 0.5%.
Aside from this, the White House reported that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will acknowledge the record profits by oil companies while Americans struggle to pay high fuel prices at around 20:30 GMT. The White House said Biden would speak after major oil companies reported record profits, led by Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which benefitted from surging natural gas and fuel prices.
Biden asked US companies to raise production instead of using profits for share buybacks and dividends.
Elsewhere, China’s manufacturing data weakened, as an official survey showed on Monday, weighed by soft demand and the zero-tolerance Covid-19 restrictions.
Additional headwinds for global oil demand is the Eurozone entering a recession, as last week’s Global S&P PMIs reported by the block keep raising concerns about the ongoing slowdown.
Of late, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised its forecast for world oil demand in the medium-longer term in an annual outlook revised on Monday. The cartel said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet demand despite the energy transition.
WTI Key Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.26
|Today Daily Change
|-1.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.28
|Today daily open
|87.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.39
|Daily SMA50
|86.24
|Daily SMA100
|92.56
|Daily SMA200
|97.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.26
|Previous Daily Low
|86.59
|Previous Weekly High
|89.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|87.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|85.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
