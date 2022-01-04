WTI bulls attack $77.00 after OPEC+ JTC, API stockpile, focus on EIA inventories, US data

- WTI crude oil seesaws around six-week top after a two-day uptrend.
- API stocks marked surprise draw for the latest week, OPEC+ held 400K bpd policy.
- USD pullback adds to the bullish bias ahead of the key data/events.
WTI crude oil prices grind higher surrounding $77.00 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The black gold rose to the fresh high since November 26 the previous day during the two-day uptrend, backed by likely positives from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, as well as a jump in the API stockpile draw. It should be noted, however, that cautious sentiment ahead of the US ADP Employment Change for December and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, not to forget the official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) probe the oil bulls.
That said, the latest industry inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) dropped more than double the previous draw of 3.09M to -6.432M for the week ended on December 31.
On a different page, the OPEC group matched wide market expectations to go ahead with the 400,000 Barrels Per Day (BPD) output hike. “World oil markets are widely expected to remain prone to geopolitics in 2022, with ‘saber-rattling’ over the persistent Russia-Ukraine standoff and ongoing Iranian nuclear negotiations likely to be closely monitored by OPEC+,” said CNBC after the verdict.
Elsewhere, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest in 11 months in December, 58.7 versus 60.0 forecast and 61.1 prior, whereas November’s JOLTS Jobs Openings came in lower than the upwardly revised previous reading of 11.091M to 10.562M.
The downbeat US data joined the market’s firmer sentiment, amid hopes of less severe virus contagion, joined downbeat US inflation expectations to probe the US dollar bulls and favor oil buyers the previous day. the US inflation expectations, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) eased from a six-week high to 2.57% at the latest, which in turn tamed Fed rate-hike chatters.
That said, the US data and risk catalysts are likely to direct short-term oil moves. While the US ADP and FOMC Minutes are the keys for clear direction, weekly prints of the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended on December 31, expected -3.4M versus -3.576M prior, will also be important to watch.
Technical analysis
Although RSI conditions challenge further upside, WTI bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a clear downside past the 100-DMA level of $74.55. Alternatively, the late November’s swing high, close to $79.00, and the $80.00 threshold restricts short-term advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.9
|Today Daily Change
|1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|1.42%
|Today daily open
|75.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.82
|Daily SMA50
|75.38
|Daily SMA100
|74.32
|Daily SMA200
|70.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.3
|Previous Daily Low
|74.12
|Previous Weekly High
|77.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.