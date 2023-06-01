When is the US ADP employment report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ADP jobs report overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the ADP report on private-sector employment for May, due for release later during the early North American session, at 12:15 GMT. Consensus estimates point to an addition of 170K private-sector jobs during the reported month, down sharply from the 296K in April. The data will provide fresh insight into the US labour market conditions and drive expectations for the official jobs report, popularly known as NFP scheduled on Friday.
According to Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst FXStreet: “After leaping to the highest level since July 2022 in the latest April publication, the upcoming May report could be weak. If my scenario materializes, investors' knee-jerk reaction would be to sell the US Dollar on estimates that the odds for a rate hike in June are lower. It is essential to note that officials at the Federal Reserve (Fed) are split on whether to increase borrowing costs or pause. Bond markets reflect that uncertainty with roughly even odds – and any data point could make a difference.”
How could the data affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the US labour market data, the US Dollar (USD) remains below its highest level since mid-March set on Wednesday amid reduced bets for another 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June. Hence, any disappointment from the ADP report might prompt fresh USD selling, allowing the EUR/USD pair to build on its modest intraday positive move back above the 1.0700 round-figure mark.
Conversely, a stronger reading is unlikely to impress the USD bulls amid bets that the Fed will eventually pause its rate-hiking cycle and ahead of the official jobs report, popularly known as NFP on Friday. This, in turn, suggests that the immediate market reaction to a positive surprise is more likely to be muted, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the EUR/USD pair.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook and outlines important technical levels to trade the major: “EUR/USD stays outside the descending regression but is yet to make a four-hour close above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.0700. In case this level is confirmed as support, the pair could target 1.0740/50 (50-period SMA, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level of the latest uptrend) and 1.0800 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement).”
“If EUR/USD drops below 1.0680 and returns within the descending channel, 1.0650 (mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0630 (lower-limit of the descending channel) could be seen as next support levels,” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar?
• EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers struggle to retain control despite soft EU inflation
• EUR/USD to test 200-DMA at 1.0491 on strong US data – Credit Suisse
About the US ADP jobs report
The Employment Change released by the Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Inc is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulating economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as positive, or bullish for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0700 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, staging a decent recovery despite soft inflation data from the Euro area. The Euro buyers cheer hawkish ECB commentary while the risk-positive market environment limits the USD's upside ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2450 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2450 in the European session, as the US Dollar resumes its downside amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage keep the US Dollar undermined ahead of the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,970 amid renewed US Dollar selling
Gold price is rebounding toward $1,970, having found strong bids near $1,950. The risk-on market profile is weighing on the US Dollar, enabling Gold price to attempt a recovery. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid rallying US Treasury bond yields. US data awaited.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
C3.ai gets punched in the face, is the AI hype a bit overdone?
OMG! Stocks sold off on Wednesday….and NVDA? That stock gave back $15 or 3.8% - What is going on? That is not supposed to happen….it can only go up! Quick someone call the NVDA police!