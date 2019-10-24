When is the ECB rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

ECB monetary policy decision - Overview
Investors gear up for the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced at 11:45 GMT and will be followed by the post-meeting press conference at 12:30 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to leave all policies unchanged. Markets have also largely priced out any further action this year and are pricing in some chance of only modest additional stimulus in 2020.
Meanwhile, analysts at ABN AMRO have a different view and explained – “...we think that the ECB is too optimistic on the macro outlook as well as on the effects of its September stimulus package. As such, we maintain the view that the ECB will cut its deposit rate by 10bp in December of this year before stepping up the pace of net asset purchases at the March meeting (to EUR 40bn a month from April).”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
As Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst at FXStreet notes – “While the ECB is unlikely to change its policy, President Draghi's defense of his legacy may move the euro. In his last meeting, he may stress the recent weaknesses, defend recent stimulus, and weigh on the euro. Other scenarios such as expressing optimism or satisfaction from government action may boost the common currency – but are highly unlikely.”
“Resistance awaits at the cycle high of 1.1180, recorded last week. Next, we find August's stubborn cap of 1.1225, closely followed by 1.1250, also dating to the summer. 1.1305 is the next level to watch. Lower, 1.1105 is the weekly low. Next, we find 1.1060, which capped the pair two weeks ago. 1.10 and 1.0940 are next,” he added further.
Key Notes
ECB Preview: Draghi's defense of his legacy may drag EUR/USD down
EUR/USD Forecast: Draghi may drag it down for the last time as German recession fears rise
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A test of the 55-day SMA around 1.1050 stays on the table
About the ECB interest rate decision
ECB Interest Rate Decision is announced by the European Central Bank. Usually, if the ECB is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the EUR. Likewise, if the ECB has a dovish view on the European economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.